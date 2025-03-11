USA beat TT 4-1 via penalties in Beach Soccer World Cup qualifier

Members of the TT men's beach soccer team take part in a training session at Breezes Resort in Bahamas ahead of their Concacaf Beach Soccer World Cup qualifier against the USA, on March 11, 2025. - TTFA Media

TRINIDAD and Tobago men`s beach soccer team were edged out 4-1 on penalties after drawing 2-2 at the end of regulation time to defending champions United States in the opening match in Group B of the Concacaf Beach Soccer World Cup qualifiers on March 11 played at Malcolm Park Beach Soccer Facility in Nassau, Bahamas.

TT`s winger Akinola Gregory was the offensive engine for his team scoring a brace whilst his teammate and goalkeeper Jabari Gray had several outstanding saves to contribute to a valid effort by the TT team.

In the opening period, TT`s Kevon Williams had his team's first shot on target from an acute angle in the sixth minute, but US captain and goalkeeper Christopher Toth was equal to task in making a crucial save. In the resulting corner, Kevon 'Showtime' Woodley tried an acrobatic shot but was blocked.

A minute later, Riley had an easy tap-in from close range from an assist from striker Woodley, but he launched his shot overbar. In the next play goalie Toth launched a throw to Alesandro Canale whose brilliant bicycle kick opened the scoring. His effort outclassed a helpless Gray who could only watch the ball agonisingly roll into his net for the one-nil lead for the Americans.

TT got their equalizer in the tenth minute when Riley`s feisty shot ricocheted off keeper Toth and fell into the path of substitute Akinola Gregory. The striker showed tremendous strength to fight off the US defender before dribbling to the left of Toth and slapping home to update the scoreline at 1-1.

The second period of the match saw both teams battling in the midfield and squandering chances in front goal. However, USA were given a free-kick after Riley fouled Gabriel Silveira. The American stepped up to take his own free-kick and made no mistake in sending goalkeeper Gray the wrong way to retake the lead 2-1.

In the third period, goalie Gray stood tall and made several terrific saves in the period to keep TT in the match and deny the US from extending the one-goal margin. However, TT were rewarded for their resilience and high pressure as Gregory stole the ball from Canale before slapping it to the left of a diving Toth to score his second of the match and equalise the scoreline at 2-2 which forced the game into three minutes of extra-time.

Williams was close to being the Hero for TT, but goalie Toth made an excellent save to prevent him in virtually the last kick of extra time.

TT substituted goalkeeper Garay despite his heroic performance for Zane Cooker for the penalty shootout. The tactical decision didn’t make a difference because USA were flawless with Andres Navas, Silveira, Nicholas Perea and Canale all scoring their chances. Riley was the only scorer for TT whilst Williams and Peters were saved by goalkeeper Toth.

TT will have to win their remaining fixtures to have a chance of qualifying for the FIFA World Beach Soccer World Cup 2025, Seychelles in May. All the other teams in Group B are ranked higher than eighth-seeded TT, with Panama seeded fourth and home team Bahamas in fifth. In this year’s tournament, only eight teams will compete with the top two teams in each group progressing to the semifinals.