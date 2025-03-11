T&TEC cracks down on illegal connections in Sea Lots

MORE than 100 police and soldiers descended on Sea Lots on the morning of March 11 to assist the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) with disconnecting residents with illegal electricity connections.

Police say they met no resistance, and nine people, including three women, were arrested in connection with the theft of electricity.

They also searched some homes during the operation.

Residents said the police "were doing their work" by accompanying T&TEC.

Several residents complained about the actions of some police during the searches.

This is a developing story and it will be updated when more information becomes available.