[UPDATED] TT eager for American test at Beach Soccer World Cup qualifiers

Kevon Woodley attempts a bicycle kick during a training session at Breezes Resort in Bahamas. TT were preparing for the 2025 Concacaf Beach Soccer Championships, which will be played at the Malcolm Park Beach Soccer Facility in Nassau, Bahamas from March 11-16. - Photo courtesy TTFA Media

Trinidad and Tobago will have to be at their best to give themselves a chance of defeating the first-ranked Concacaf team, US, when the teams meet in Group B at the Concacaf Beach Soccer World Cup qualifiers on March 11.

The match will be played at Malcolm Park Beach Soccer Facility in Nassau, Bahamas at 6 pm. All the other teams in Group B are ranked higher than eighth-seeded TT, with Panama seeded fourth and home team Bahamas in fifth.

“Looking forward to the tournament tomorrow (March 11),” TT head coach Chad Appoo told TT Football Association media on March 10. “Of course, we are all really excited and buzzing to get going. We actually have our first official training session at the stadium later today (March 10), so we can’t wait for that just to fine-tune a couple things ahead of the game tomorrow against USA, the opener.”

Appoo knows the task facing his players. “Of course, it would be a challenging game. USA is one of the top-ranked teams in the region, but those are the type of games we like to play.”

The experienced Kevon “Showtime” Woodley, 38, has been named on the TT team and will play as a striker. Kareem Perry, also 38, will play a similar position.

Another veteran on the team is goalkeeper Zane Coker.

The TT coach is glad to have seasoned men in his squad. “We have Kevon Woodley returning to the squad. He missed the last campaign, our all-time leading goal scorer and of course, we know what quality he brings and what he can add. We have some other experienced guys – Zane Coker (and) the skipper Jesse Bailey.”

Appoo said Jayson Joseph and Kairon Joseph are two others with years under their belt. “The guys are really eager and excited to go and we can’t wait to get this campaign on the road tomorrow (March 11). The mood in the camp is good, everyone is all settled in high spirits and just looking forward to tomorrow (March 11).”

Group A will be equally competitive as it includes second-ranked Mexico, third-seeded El Salvador, sixth-ranked Costa Rica and seventh-seeded Guatemala.

The top two teams at the end of the competition will qualify for the 2025 Fifa Beach Soccer World Cup in Seychelles, a small country in East Africa, from May 1-11.

TT will be familiar with their opponents. At the last Concacaf Beach Soccer Championships in 2023, TT were in Group C alongside the US, Panama and the Dominican Republic. It was a 12-team tournament on that occasion.

TT opened with a 2-1 defeat to Panama, which was followed by a heavy 6-2 loss to eventual champions US. TT rebounded with a 3-2 victory over the Dominican Republic in their last group match, which was enough to advance to the quarterfinals as the third-placed team in Group C.

TT exited the tournament after falling 2-0 to Mexico in the quarterfinals.

In this year’s tournament, only eight teams will compete with the top two teams in each group progressing to the semifinals.

The tournament ends on March 16.

TT squad: Jordan Riley (wing/midfielder), Jesse Bailey (fixed/defender), Shane Hospedales (wing/midfielder), Kareem Perry (pivot/striker), Kairon Joseph (fixed/defender), Zane Coker (goalkeeper), Jabari Grey (goalkeeper), Kevon Woodley (pivot/striker), Kevon Williams (wing/midfielder), Jayson Joseph (wing/midfielder), Anderson Peters (fixed/defender), Akinola Gregory (pivot/striker), Chad Appoo (head coach).

US squad: Christopher Toth, Tanner Akol, Antonio Chavez, Ricardo Carvalho, Nicholas Perea, Cody Valcarcel, Andres Navas, Conner Rezende, Alessandro Canale, Gabriel Silveira, Christpher Albiston, Austin Collier.

Fixtures:

March 11

Group A - El Salvador vs Costa Rica, 2 pm; Mexico vs Guatemala, 4 pm

Group B - TT vs US, 6 pm; Panama vs Bahamas, 8 pm

March 12

Group A - Guatemala vs El Salvador, 2 pm; Costa Rica vs Mexico, 4 pm

Group B - TT vs Panama, 6 pm; Bahamas vs US, 8 pm

March 13

Group A - Costa Rica vs Guatemala, 2 pm; Mexico vs El Salvador, 4 pm

Group B - US vs Panama, 6 pm; Bahamas vs TT, 8 pm

