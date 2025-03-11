Trinidad and Tobago women edge Barbados 2-1 at Jr Pan Am Hockey Challenge

Trinidad and Tobago captain Robyn Dash (L) vies for control of the ball against Barbados during the 2025 Junior Pan American Hockey Challenge match, on March 10, 2025 at the Sir Garfield Sobers Complex, Wildey, St Michael, Barbados. - via PAHF

Trinidad and Tobago women recorded their first win at the 2025 Junior Pan American Hockey Challenge after getting past hosts Barbados 2-1 at Sir Garfield Sobers Complex in Wildey, St Michael, on March 10.

Natania Rowe scored a field goal in the 13th minute to put TT 1-0 up in the first quarter. Five minutes into the second period, captain Robyn Dash doubled the visitors’ lead from a penalty corner. TT entered half-time 2-0 up.

Barbados pulled one back in the third from Sterre De Koning, who scored from a penalty corner in the 36th. TT defended well for the remainder of the match and were able to salvage a well-worked 2-1 triumph.

The victory for the TT junior women saw them move to fifth (three pts) on the six-team standings, having recorded 8-0 and 13-0 losses to Mexico and Puerto Rico respectively. The squad resume their pool one campaign against Guatemala on March 12 from 10 am.

Meanwhile, the men also resume their quest against Guatemala on March 12 from 8 am. In their previous matches, TT junior men drew 1-1 versus Barbados and defeated Guyana 2-1.

>