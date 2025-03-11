Train those operating new port scanners

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan, left, Finance Minister Colm Imbert, Customs and Excise Comptroller Riad Juman and Port Authority chairman Colonel (ret'd) Lyle Alexander, celebrate the commissioning of two new mobile container scanners at the Port of Port of Spain, on February 25. - Photo by Andrew Gioannetti

THE EDITOR: The recent reintroduction of port scanners after five years raises pertinent questions regarding the qualifications of the operators and the overall reliability of the technology.

Historically, there have been concerns about the efficacy of scanning equipment, as previous systems frequently experienced breakdowns, leading to operational inefficiencies and diminished security effectiveness.

For the successful implementation and operation of scanners, it is critical that the personnel managing these devices are adequately trained and possess the necessary skills to utilise the technology effectively.

Qualified operators are essential not only for the proper functioning of the scanners, but also for interpreting the results accurately to enhance security measures.

Without the appropriate training, the risk of misinterpretation or failure to utilise the equipment fully could arise, undermining the goal of enhancing safety and security.

Moreover, maintaining the scanners is equally important. A proactive maintenance schedule, paired with skilled technicians, is vital to ensure that equipment remains operational and reliable over time.

Investing in the training of both operators and maintenance personnel can lead to a more robust system that minimises downtime and maximises security effectiveness.

Ultimately, for the scanners to serve their intended purpose successfully, a comprehensive approach that prioritises qualified staff, rigorous training, and consistent equipment maintenance is necessary.

Stakeholders should demand transparency regarding the qualifications of operators and the operational readiness of the scanners to foster public confidence in the security measures in place.

Only through these efforts can the scanners be expected to function reliably and effectively.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via e-mail