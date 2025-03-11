Three men charged with separate murders

The Hall of Justice, Port of Spain. - File photo

THREE people were charged for separate murders, including the tragic murder of a nine-year-old girl from February 2022.

Juman Ali Sahadath, 35, was charged with the murder of Aneilia Butler.

Butler was murdered on February 23 in 2022. Butler was at her Beetham Gardens home with her family when smoke was seen coming from the house. The family evacuated, but attempts to reach the room Butler was in were unsuccessful.

The TT Fire Service were called and extinguished the fire. Butler's body was found in the same room.

Sahadath was arrested on February 28 and was charged with the murder when he appeared in court on March 5.

Akeem Simon, 20, of Bagatelle, Diego Martin, also appeared in court on March 10. He was charged with the murder of David Gregoir.

Gregoir was stabbed to death on Ariapita Avenue in St James, on February 15. Simon was arrested on March 3.

A 61-year-old Chase Village man was expected to appear before a Master of the High Court of March 11.

Nicholas Mahabir of Derrick Road Extension was charged with the murder of Irving Joaquin Mayora Gonzalez on March 4.

Gonzalez was gunned down on Carnival Tuesday in St James.

The Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region One followed the advice of Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard on March 10.

Gaspard also advised Mahabir be charged with four counts of Shooting with Intent, Possession of Firearm and Possession of Ammunition.