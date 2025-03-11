Solving Ash Wednesday absenteeism

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: Here is my solution to the absenteeism in schools on Ash Wednesday. Give them something to eat, easy fix.

When HR schedules training for my workplace, it always orders snack plates and refreshments, good food too eh, because if not, then nobody is coming.

Same thing with Ash Wednesday; buy ice cream for the students and let the principal sponsor his or her staff to brunch or a meal, then everybody comes out – school as usual.

I remember in my secondary school days Anthony Garcia was the Education Minister and he announced that school was to resume as usual on Ash Wednesday and encouraged students to come out.

On Ash Wednesday, over 75 per cent of the school's population showed up for school, and principal David Simon called an assembly and sent all the boys home – because over 80 per cent of his teaching staff stayed home.

I would like to thank, once more, Machel Montano for his kind contribution to QRC, but thinking about it now, Simon is now cursed until retirement because every problem the school has going forward he will be bombarded with, "Machel give yuh $250,000, why we can't afford this," and, "Machel give yuh $250,000 and this is what yuh spending it on?" But with that kind of money, ice cream is no major transaction, they'll come out.

KENDELL KARAN

Chaguanas