Powergen stay unbeaten in T20 Festival, Victoria get first win

Victoria United's Shehan Jayasuriya, left, receives his player of the match award after scoring 33 runs in their 11-run triumph over Prisons when T20 Festival action continued at the Queen's Park Oval in St Clair on March 9. - via T20 Festival

QUICK-FIRE half-centuries from Dejourn Charles (62), Daniel Williams (52) and Navin Bidaisee (51) played crucial roles in affirming Powergen a 46-run win over Merry Boys when the CPL/TKR T20 Festival continued at Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair on March 9.

The Powergen trio batted well to help post a formidable 217/7, taking first strike. Charles’s 62 came from 30 balls and comprised four sixes and six fours.

Williams’s total was derived from 24 deliveries and included two sixes and nine fours, while Bidaisee’s knock was achieved from 34 balls, with three sixes and two fours. Charles and Bidaisee also combined for an 89-run partnership. Videsh Sookhai scored 19.

Topping the bowling for Merry Boys were Justin Manick (2/33) and Jacen Agard (2/38).

In reply, Merry Boys had a relatively slow start, and at 56/4 from 9.3 overs, they had an uphill task to reach the target. And despite Manick (50 not out) and Giovanni Letren (44 not out) opening their hands in the final moments, overs ran out, with Merry Boys getting to 171/5 from 20 overs.

>

Scyon Charles (3/36) did most of the damage with the ball for Powergen. This was the Penal-based team’s second win in as many matches having defeated Prisons Sports Club by six wickets on March 7.

In the earlier match, Victoria notched their first win from two matches after getting past Victoria United by 11 runs.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat, Victoria got to 140/7 courtesy of solid knocks from Shehan Jayasuriya and Riyaad Mohammed, who both scored 33. Wicketkeeper Eton Bhal also hit 28 not out while Bryan Boodram (3/18) and Stepphan Mcpherson (2/11) were among the wicket-takers for Prisons.

Chasing 171 for victory, Prisons had a good start from opener Zackery Ragoonath (35). Despite his resilience at the top and an unbeaten 36 runs from Jerve Cummings, Prisons were restricted to 129/9 from their 20 overs.

Both Jordan Samkaran (3/27) and Duane Charles (3/30) bagged three wickets each for Victoria.

The T20 Festival resumes on March 12 with unbeaten Bess Motors Marchin Patriots up against Preysal from 2.30 pm followed by Queen’s Park Cricket Club up versus Yorkshire from 6.30 pm.

Central Sports are the defending champions, but they have lost their opening matches.

SCORES: Powergen 217/7 (20 overs) - Dejourn Charles 62, Daniel Williams 52, Navin Bidaisee 51, Justin Manick 2/33, Jacen Agard 2/38 vs MERRY BOYS 171/5 (20 overs) - Manick 50 not out and Giovanni Letren 44 not out, Scyon Charles 3/36.

VICTORIA 140/7 (20 overs) - Shehan Jayasuriya 33, Riyaad Mohammed 33, Eton Bhal 28 not out, Bryan Boodram 3/18, Stepphan Mcpherson 2/11 vs PRISONS 129/9 (20 overs) - Jordan Samkaran 3/27, Duane Charles 3/30.

>