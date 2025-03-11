PNM chooses teacher for Tabaquite

Marisha Alvarado gives a thumbs up after she was named as PNM general election candidate for Tabaquite after her screening at Balisier House, Port of Spain, on March 10. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE PNM rounded off the selection of all of its prospective candidates to vie for the 41 sets in the upcoming general election, with the selection of school teacher Marisha Duncan-Alvarado to stand in the Tabaquite seat. As the sole nominee who entered Balisier House in Port of Spain for screening at 3.30 pm on March 10, she victorious emerged an hour later, smiling and greeting supporters and members of the PNM Tabaquite constituency executive. Among those officials on the screening committee seen entering the building earlier were the Prime Minister, Prime Minister designate Stuart Young and Finance Minister Colm Imbert.

Duncan-Alvarado told reporters, "I am very excited. The work has started and we will be on the ground to take Tabaquite in general elections 2025 for the PNM."

She said the screening process had been "excellent."

Duncan-Alvarado said, "My executive is an excellent team and we are ready. We are on the ground and we are ready to get the work started to take Tabaquite in 2025." Newsday asked about her background.

She said, "I am a wife and I am a secondary school teacher and a dedicated member of the People's National Movement, ready to get going in Tabaquite."

Reporters asked what were her intended areas of focus.

Duncan-Alvarado said, "Definitely youth development, youth empowerment and the agriculture sector in Tabaquite."

While not having held any post before in politics, she said she has always been involved in the PNM.

"I am a proud member of the People's National Movement."

On February 18, PNM general secretary Foster Cummings gave the PNM Tabaquite constituency executive two weeks to seek nominees and

a deadline which Newsday calculated to be March 5.

Previously, on January 22, he had issued a list of prospective candidates which had included the name of Anil Ramjit for Tabaquite, but that nominee was ultimately dropped.

Incumbent Tabaquite MP Anita Haynes-Alleyne won the seat for the UNC with 11,440 votes to the PNM’s 5,209 and the PEP’s 221. Haynes-Alleyne recently screened for the seat along with other nominees, inclusive of former senator Sean Sobers and former councillor Kevan Gibbs.

PNM general election candidates

Aranguez/ St Joseph (St Joseph) –

Mr Terrence Deyalsingh

Arima –

Mrs Pennelope Beckles

Arouca/ Lopinot (Lopinot/ Bon Air West) –

Mr Marvin Gonzales

Barataria/ San Juan –

Dr Muhammad Yunus Ibrahim

Caroni Central –

Mr Adam Hosein

Caroni East –

Ms Leena Rampersad

Chaguanas East –

Mr Richie Sookhai

Chaguanas West –

Mr Winston Mahabir

Claxton Bay (Pointe-a-Pierre) –

Mr Mukesh Ramsingh

Couva North –

Mr Brent Maraj

Couva South –

Mr Aaron Mohammed

Cumuto/ Manzanilla –

Mr Sanjiv Boodhu

Diego Martin Central –

Mr Symon de Nobriga

Diego Martin North/ East –

Mr Colm Imbert

Diego Martin West –

Mr Hans Des Vignes

Fyzabad –

Mr Kheron Khan

La Brea –

Mr Randall Mitchell

La Horquetta / Talparo –

Mr Foster Cummings

Laventille East/ Morvant –

Mr Christian Birchwood

Laventille West –

Mr Kareem Marcelle

Malabar/ Mausica (D’Abadie/ O’Meara) –

Mr Dominic Romain

Mayaro –

Ms Beatrice Bridglal

Moruga/ Tableland –

Ms Lisa Atwater

Naparima –

Ms Sarah Nangoo

Oropouche East –

Mr Richard Ragbir

Oropouche West –

Mr Shawn Dube

Point Fortin –

Mr Kennedy Richards Jr

Port of Spain North / St. Ann’s West –

Mr Stuart Young, SC

Port of Spain South –

Mr Keith Scotland, SC

Princes Town –

Mr Rocklyn Mohammed

San Fernando East –

Mr Brian Manning

San Fernando West –

Mr Faris Al Rawi, SC

St Ann’s East –

Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly

St Augustine –

Mrs Renuka Sagramsingh-Sooklal

Siparia –

Ms Natasha Mohammed

Tabaquite –

Ms Marisha Alvarado

Tobago East –

Mrs Ayanna Webster-Roy

Tobago West –

Mrs Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis

Toco/ Sangre Grande –

Mr Roger Munroe

Trincity/ Maloney (Arouca/ Maloney) –

Mrs Camille Robinson-Regis

Tunapuna –

Mr Esmond Forde