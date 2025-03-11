PNM chooses teacher for Tabaquite
THE PNM rounded off the selection of all of its prospective candidates to vie for the 41 sets in the upcoming general election, with the selection of school teacher Marisha Duncan-Alvarado to stand in the Tabaquite seat. As the sole nominee who entered Balisier House in Port of Spain for screening at 3.30 pm on March 10, she victorious emerged an hour later, smiling and greeting supporters and members of the PNM Tabaquite constituency executive. Among those officials on the screening committee seen entering the building earlier were the Prime Minister, Prime Minister designate Stuart Young and Finance Minister Colm Imbert.
Duncan-Alvarado told reporters, "I am very excited. The work has started and we will be on the ground to take Tabaquite in general elections 2025 for the PNM."
She said the screening process had been "excellent."
Duncan-Alvarado said, "My executive is an excellent team and we are ready. We are on the ground and we are ready to get the work started to take Tabaquite in 2025." Newsday asked about her background.
She said, "I am a wife and I am a secondary school teacher and a dedicated member of the People's National Movement, ready to get going in Tabaquite."
Reporters asked what were her intended areas of focus.
Duncan-Alvarado said, "Definitely youth development, youth empowerment and the agriculture sector in Tabaquite."
While not having held any post before in politics, she said she has always been involved in the PNM.
"I am a proud member of the People's National Movement."
On February 18, PNM general secretary Foster Cummings gave the PNM Tabaquite constituency executive two weeks to seek nominees and
a deadline which Newsday calculated to be March 5.
Previously, on January 22, he had issued a list of prospective candidates which had included the name of Anil Ramjit for Tabaquite, but that nominee was ultimately dropped.
Incumbent Tabaquite MP Anita Haynes-Alleyne won the seat for the UNC with 11,440 votes to the PNM’s 5,209 and the PEP’s 221. Haynes-Alleyne recently screened for the seat along with other nominees, inclusive of former senator Sean Sobers and former councillor Kevan Gibbs.
PNM general election candidates
Aranguez/ St Joseph (St Joseph) –
Mr Terrence Deyalsingh
Arima –
Mrs Pennelope Beckles
Arouca/ Lopinot (Lopinot/ Bon Air West) –
Mr Marvin Gonzales
Barataria/ San Juan –
Dr Muhammad Yunus Ibrahim
Caroni Central –
Mr Adam Hosein
Caroni East –
Ms Leena Rampersad
Chaguanas East –
Mr Richie Sookhai
Chaguanas West –
Mr Winston Mahabir
Claxton Bay (Pointe-a-Pierre) –
Mr Mukesh Ramsingh
Couva North –
Mr Brent Maraj
Couva South –
Mr Aaron Mohammed
Cumuto/ Manzanilla –
Mr Sanjiv Boodhu
Diego Martin Central –
Mr Symon de Nobriga
Diego Martin North/ East –
Mr Colm Imbert
Diego Martin West –
Mr Hans Des Vignes
Fyzabad –
Mr Kheron Khan
La Brea –
Mr Randall Mitchell
La Horquetta / Talparo –
Mr Foster Cummings
Laventille East/ Morvant –
Mr Christian Birchwood
Laventille West –
Mr Kareem Marcelle
Malabar/ Mausica (D’Abadie/ O’Meara) –
Mr Dominic Romain
Mayaro –
Ms Beatrice Bridglal
Moruga/ Tableland –
Ms Lisa Atwater
Naparima –
Ms Sarah Nangoo
Oropouche East –
Mr Richard Ragbir
Oropouche West –
Mr Shawn Dube
Point Fortin –
Mr Kennedy Richards Jr
Port of Spain North / St. Ann’s West –
Mr Stuart Young, SC
Port of Spain South –
Mr Keith Scotland, SC
Princes Town –
Mr Rocklyn Mohammed
San Fernando East –
Mr Brian Manning
San Fernando West –
Mr Faris Al Rawi, SC
St Ann’s East –
Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly
St Augustine –
Mrs Renuka Sagramsingh-Sooklal
Siparia –
Ms Natasha Mohammed
Tabaquite –
Ms Marisha Alvarado
Tobago East –
Mrs Ayanna Webster-Roy
Tobago West –
Mrs Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis
Toco/ Sangre Grande –
Mr Roger Munroe
Trincity/ Maloney (Arouca/ Maloney) –
Mrs Camille Robinson-Regis
Tunapuna –
Mr Esmond Forde
