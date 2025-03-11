New trial date for businessman Adrian Scoon in party boat case

BUSINESSMAN Adrian Scoon and several others charged in connection with a Boxing Day brunch aboard the Ocean Pelican vessel in 2021 will have to wait until May 6 for a new trial date.

Scoon, party promoter Shadeed Abdullah, and 90-plus patrons returned to court on March 10, expecting their trial to commence but were met with yet another delay.

The matter, which has been before the court since March 2022, was previously set for trial by Magistrate Kerri Ann Byer but has now been reassigned to Magistrate Debra Quintyne.

At Monday’s hearing, prosecutor Shervon Noreiga revealed that while 15 witness statements had been filed and served, statements from three employees of the Chaguaramas Development Authority were still outstanding. He noted that two of those witnesses were no longer employed at the CDA and requested additional time to complete service.

However, Scoon’s attorney, Larry Williams, strongly objected to the adjournment request, arguing that the case had already been pending for four years.

“For the State to say they are not ready…It has been four years now and they have never been (ready.) We would like to have the matter dealt with. Our client is ready for trial. The State has no excuse for not being ready,” Williams stated. He asked for the matter to be dismissed.

Joining his objection were attorneys Craig Beepath and Dons Waithe, who criticised the prosecution for what they described as an unnecessary delay.

“If the State was not prepared to deal with a matter of 100 defendants, then do not bring the matter,” Waithe argued. The attorneys urged the magistrate not to allow the prosecution to abuse its process.

However, Quintyne noted she only recently took over the case and had not yet reviewed the full details of the matter. She indicated that case management would continue on May 6 to determine a new trial date.

Meanwhile, it was confirmed that the cases had previously been separated into groups, with Scoon, Abdullah, and two others forming the first test case. The magistrate also agreed to Williams’ request for an in-person trial.

Quintyne also urged the prosecution to have the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) reconsider the charges in light of logistical challenges. However, Noreiga said such a reconsideration was “hardly likely.”

He said some of the defendants had already pleaded guilty, completed their community service, and had applied to have their records expunged.

However, he said if some of the others chose to adopt a similar course and the court was amenable, the prosecution would not object to having them put on a bond.

Attorneys for the scores of patrons agreed to speak with their clients and will indicate their position on May 6.

Scoon, the son of Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon, has maintained that he had permission to operate the vessel as a floating restaurant under safe-zone protocols during the covid19 pandemic. His charges stem from allegations that he operated the vessel without permission, hosted a public party, and encouraged more than ten people to gather in violation of public health regulations.

Toni Roberts also appear for Scoon.