Make Phagwa a holiday

- File photo by Jeff K. Mayers

THE EDITOR: Phagwa is a significant, transnational and indeed famous Hindu festival celebrating Radha and Krishna and the victory of Vishnu as Narasimha over Hiranyakashipu, commemorating good over evil.

Approximately a quarter of the entire population of TT are of the Hindu fate. It is a great, amazing visual festival that is unfortunately unrecognised, unlike Divali, Christmas or Carnival.

Hindus in TT have only one public holiday yet many significant dates and celebrations. Adding this festival to the calendar will be not just for Hindus, but for all the people of the country.

The recognition of Phagwa would bring more attention and national appreciation. Phagwa as a public holiday would boost local, regional and international tourism.

Phagwa is a public holiday in neighbouring Guyana.

ISHMAEL TAROUBA

via e-mail