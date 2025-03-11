Major $30m pipeline project under way, MP

Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales

MARVIN GONZALES

I READ with some astonishment a letter to the editor from MP Dave Tancoo ("Stop using water as political tool," March 10) calling on the Minister of Public Utilities to act on the water situation in the Oropouche West constituency. What appears to be the usual political mischief by opposition members, or perhaps blissful and deliberate ignorance, I am forced to respond to my parliamentary colleague in defence of the truth and to clear up any misrepresentation deliberately placed in the public space.

I understand that my colleague has a lot going on internally with his party and with the haemorrhaging that is taking place daily many things may have escaped his attention. I understand his unfortunate predicament.

Dear colleague, I was in Oropouche West just about a month ago to get a first-hand update on a major $30 million pipeline project that is being funded by the government and WASA to improve the supply of water in your constituency. It's the largest single investment by the authority in your constituency, perhaps in the history of TT.

Incidentally, the new 12-inch pipeline project passes in front of your constituency office. I would hate to believe that you have never seen this ongoing project taking place in front of your office.

The national community and all stakeholders including your constituents have been duly updated on this major project through several press releases and media statements from 2024 to early 2025, inclusive of my media site interview when I visited recently.

All of these escaped your attention, sir? The situation inside the UNC is so bad that you can't pay attention to major matters that stand to benefit your constituents, whom you pledged to serve?

The government and the authority acknowledge the challenges to supply water to some areas in the constituency for many years and have collaborated in conducting an in-depth analysis of the root causes of the problems in order that the appropriate investment is made with guaranteed tangible benefits for the citizens who live there.

I will now explain the challenges and the interventions being made since it is clear that the Member of Parliament is blissfully unaware of the comprehensive water improvement programme taking place in his community that is geared to tackle those issues.

Woodland and San Francique

The Woodland area, serviced by the Caroni/Desalcott system, faces significant issues due to the existing 200mm PVC pipeline, which is severely undersized. This pipeline cannot meet the water transmission demands of the residents.

The San Francique area similarly struggles with an inadequate supply-demand scenario, as it is also connected to the Caroni/Desalcott system via the Thicke Village booster and Penal Water Treatment Plant (WTP).

Planned improvement works

The authority is currently executing one of its largest and most impactful infrastructural upgrade projects within the Oropouche West constituency. With a strong investment of approximately $31 million, we are installing a robust 400mm pipeline along Pluck Road in Woodland and a 300mm DI pipeline along Antilles Trace in San Francique. These projects will significantly enhance the water supply for residents in these regions and surrounding areas. The project will include:

* The installation of 4500 metres of 400mm DI Main from the M2 Main Road to Tenant Trace.

* The installation of 1900 metres of 300 mm DI main from Tenant Trace through Antilles Trace in San Francique.

The new 400mm pipeline will dramatically increase capacity, ensuring a reliable water supply to the Woodland area, including neighbourhoods like Jacksingh Trace and Mungal Trace.

Additionally, the 300mm pipeline in Antilles Trace will extend this enhanced supply to benefit Thicke Village and the Penal WTP supply zones, covering areas such as Tenant Trace, Ramcharan Trace, Centeno Trace, Sukal Trace, Timital, Antilles Trace, and San Francique Road.

These projects are currently under way and are anticipated to be completed by the end of April, directly benefiting approximately 17,576 residents and improving supply from a previous rate of 1/7-1/9 to a minimum of 24/2.

Thicke Village and Penal plant zones

Within the Thicke Village booster and Penal WTP zones, a critical supply-demand deficit persists. There is an urgent need for additional water to meet customer demands in these areas.

Planned improvement works

To tackle these challenges effectively, the authority will achieve improved supply through the following measures:

1. Reducing demand: The two Woodland pipeline projects will alleviate pressure on the Thicke Village booster zone and Penal WTP zone by reallocating demand from areas such as Tenant Trace, Ramcharan Trace, Centeno Trace, Sukal Trace, Timital, Antilles Trace, and San Francique Road to the new Woodland pipelines. This strategic shift will indirectly benefit other customers in the Thicke Village booster and Penal plant zones.

2. Increasing water availability: We are commissioning two new sources of supply – Carapal Wells A and B. These wells, currently under development, are projected to begin operations by the end of April, providing an additional 500,000 gallons of water per day to Carapal WTP. A portion of this supply will be directed to the Thicke Village Booster zone, especially for the areas from Siparia to Quarry, further relieving the demand in this critical zone.

3. Scaling up supply capacity: We are also commissioning new sources, including Carapal Wells C, D, and E, Palo Seco Wells A and B, Los Bajos Wells 2A and 2B, and Waddle Well #1. In addition, an upgrade of Carapal WTP and the construction of Quarry WTP are in progress.

Collectively, these eight wells are expected to yield an additional 1.4 million gallons of water per day. This expansion will benefit customers across the Chatham WTP zone, Thicke Village booster zone, and Penal WTP zone, ensuring that supply reaches a minimum of 24 hours for three days upon project completion.

These wells are costing the government over $30 million. Drilling and development works on a well do not take seven days. It takes a lot of time and effort. Also, drilling a well is not a guaranteed source of water supply until all tests are completed. Only after the drilling is completed, then you can determine if the well is a viable source of water.

Perhaps MP Tancoo doesn’t understand the science of geology and hydrogeology in the management of water resources.

Marvin Gonzales is the Public Utilities Minister and MP for Arouca/Lopinot