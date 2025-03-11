Lebanese national kidnapped, robbed by 4 men

- File photo

A 37-year-old Lebanese national residing in Aranguez was kidnapped and robbed by four men, one of whom he knew, on March 9 while walking on the Aranguez Main Road.

The victim described the man he knew as a Venezuelan, approximately six feet tall, with a slim build, light brown complexion, short red-blonde hair, a goatee beard and freckles on his face.

He was accompanied by a man of African descent, slim-built, short, armed with a gun and another man of African descent. The final suspect was male, stocky build and wearing a pinkish hoodie that covered his entire head.

The victim told police around 9.30 am, he was in the vicinity of Aranguez Plaza when he observed a gold-coloured Nissan Tiida hatchback coming from the opposite direction.

The car stopped alongside him and the man he knew, along with two other suspects, including the one with the gun, got out of the car. After a struggle, they forced the victim into the rear seat of the car, pushing his head down as the vehicle sped off.

The victim was beaten while the car was moving. The men stole $3,000 and an Apple iPhone 16, valued at $10,000. They demanded more money from the victim and made threats to kill him.

He was eventually dropped off at Cutucupano Road, Santa Cruz, near the Santa Cruz Masjid. A passing motorist helped the victim and took him to the Santa Cruz Police Station.

After taking the victim's report, officers took him to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex. Police are continuing their enquiries.