Hillview avoid relegation, clinch three-run win over 'Naps'

Presentation College Chaguanas were presented with the 2025 Powergen SSCL premiership trophy after the final round on March 11, at CIC Grounds, St Clair. -

Hillview College avoided relegation to the Secondary School’s Cricket League (SSCL) championship division after salvaging a three-run win over Naparima College when the ninth and final round of premiership matches bowled off on March 11.

This result also meant that Naparima College missed their chance to finish the season in second place, after Presentation College Chaguanas retained their 2024 title following round eight last week

A win for "Naps" on the final day’s play could have propelled them into second on the standings once St Mary’s College lost, which they did.

At Honeymoon Park in El Dorado, Hillview successfully defended their meagre 119 from 39.1 overs by dismissing “Naps” for 116 (41.4 overs), with the south team’s final four wickets falling for just 11 runs.

Choosing to bat first, Hillview stumbled to 30/3 with opener Joseph Mendoza (30) the only top-order batsman showing resistance. There were contributions from Akshay Colai (27), Rajeev Ramgoolie (16) and skipper Renaldo Fournillier (15).

Restricting Hillview with the ball were Naparima bowlers Aidan Bissoondath (4/16), captain Matthew Cooper (2/16) and Aarion Mohammed (2/19).

In reply, "Naps" also had a relatively slow start, but seemed destined for victory at 70/3 from 20.5 overs. Needing just 50 runs from just over 29 overs, Naps slipped to 106/8 with 11 overs to go.

Needing 14 runs for victory with two wickets in hand, Hillview fought hard to steal the win. Squeezing the Naparima batsmen were Tyler Ramroop (3/16), Qadeer Juman (3/22) and Ethan Ramsundar (2/21).

At Fatima College Grounds in Port of Spain, a stellar 158-run, ninth-wicket stance from Daniel Holder (106 not out) and Ravi Seunarine (36 not out) rescued Vishnu Boys and played the most important role in securing them a 181-run victory over hosts Fatima.

Batting first, Vishnu Boys got to 165/7 courtesy a solid knock of 47 from opener Matthais Ramdular and fair contributions from Aaron Basant (25) and wicketkeeper Sanjiv Balliram (22).

However, a stunning lower-order partnership from Seunarine and Holder launched Vishnu Boys to 323/7 at the end of 45 overs. Holder smashed his unbeaten century from 65 balls, slamming 18 fours and two sixes.

Adrian Mahase (2/35), Maleek Lewis (2/43) and captain Kaiden Pollard (2/76) were Fatima’s best bowlers.

In response, Fatima built partnerships, but not lasting ones, as they eventually limped to 142/9. Ismael Ali (3/5) topped the bowling for Vishnu with Saveer Rambaran (2/22) also among the wickets.

Additionally, freshly crowned champions “Pres” Chaguanas completed a perfect season by getting past St Mary’s College by 82 runs at CIC Grounds in Port of Spain.

Pres batted first and were led to 249/8 via Zakariyya Mohammed (79), Fareez Ali (66) and Saleem Khan (32 not out).

Set 250 for the win, CIC openers Jesse Sookwah (36) and Ryan Yearwood (32) looked good from the start as they constructed a 54-run opening stance. Jadon Simon top scored with an unbeaten 53 runs, but St Mary’s middle- and lower-order were wrecked, going from 118/3 to being restricted to 167/9.

Losses for Toco and Fatima on the final day guaranteed relegation to the championship division next season. Two other teams will be relegated, but up to press time there was no confirmation.

Summarised Scores

HILLVIEW 119 – Joseph Mendoza 30, Akshay Colai 27; Aidan Bissoondath 4/16, Matthew Cooper 2/16, Aarion Mohammed 2/19 vs NAPARIMA 116 – Aadi Ramsaran 36, Stefan Katwaroo 19; Tyler Ramroop 3/16, Qadeer Juman 3/22, Ethan Ramsundar 2/21 – Hillview won by three runs.

VISHNU BOYS 323/7 – Daniel Holder 106 not out, Matthias Ramdular 47, Ravi Seunarine 36 not out; Adrian Mahase 2/35, Maleek Lewis 2/43, Kaiden Pollard 2/76 vs FATIMA 142/9 – Adrian Mahase 21, Elijah Ashton 20; Ishmael Ali 3/5, Saveer Rambaran 2/22 – Vishnu Boys won by 181 runs.

TOCO 154 – Tarik Richards 79, Zachary Stewart 33; Alan Suchit 3/20, Kristoph Seeraj 3/14 vs ST BENEDICT’S 155/4 – Kristoph Seeraj 44, Shiva Harripersad 24 – St Benedict’s won by six wickets.

PRES CHAGUANAS 249/8 – Zakariyya Mohammed 79, Fareez Ali 66, Saleem Khan 32 not out; Khalfani Wiltshire 3/41 vs ST MARY’S 167/9 – Jadon Simon 53 not out, Jesse Sookwah 36, Ryan Yearwood 32; Fareez Ali 4/12, Daron Dhanraj 2/21 – Pres Chaguanas won by 82 runs.