Dimanche Gras much too long

Calypso Monarch Helon Francis performs his winning song, To Whom It May Be, at the Dimanche Gras show at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on March 2. - Jeff K. Mayers

THE EDITOR: My family and I thoroughly enjoyed the Carnival festivities that we were able to partake of.

However, following last year’s Dimanche Gras show, I wrote a letter to the editor regarding some huge posters that were affixed to the structural posts of the Grand Stand, Queen's Park Savannah, that were blocking the view of patrons. I commend the NCC for "fixing" that problem this year.

So here I am again with what I consider constructive criticisms following this year’s show. Its length! Patrons, mostly of a mature/older age group, are there to see a competition that should be no more that four hours, from start to finish, results announcement included. Not the long drawn-out show as was the case of this year.

The opening presentation was fantastic (albeit starting late) and that should have sufficed in terms of fillers and guests. Most have seen those "stars" at other shows leading up to the show and were eager to get into the calypso and kings and queens competitions.

All the people I polled thought the show was way too long. Having to pay those good income earners at the expense of cutting grants to the small regional Carnivals is not the way for the NCC to go, in my humble opinion.

Many patrons would have commuted from far areas of Trinidad and their return home would have led to an added burden on them, as it did with my family. The proof is that many patrons were leaving before the start of the kings segment.

I suggest that for 2026 a programme that would include the opening with the anthem on steelpan and prayer (which should be ecumenical; for the life of me I could never understand why such a prayer isn’t inclusive).

Then an appropriate presentation like Freetown, followed by the Junior Calypso Monarch and the Junior King and Queen of Carnival. Then onto the Calypso Monarch competition. Followed by one legend, or a maximum two deserving legends, of calypso before getting into the Kings and Queens of Carnival.

While we wait for the results we can have the current young entertainers perform. But again, no more than four hours.

I hope this letter will assist the 2026 presentation and beyond.

A happy and holy Lent and Ramadan to all.

P KING

Diego Martin