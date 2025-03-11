Claxton Bay man held with loaded gun

- Photo courtesy TTPS

A 35-year-old man has been detained for having a loaded gun in the Claxton Bay area on March 10.

According to the police, members of the National Special Operations Unit, acting on intelligence, held the suspect with a revolver containing six rounds of ammunition.

The officers received a tip-off and went to an overgrown area in the community, where they found 137 live rounds of assorted ammunition.

The police seized the ammunition and searched for suspects, but with no success.

Investigations are ongoing.

>