Carrington wins 100m backstroke C final at TYR Pro Swim Series

US-based TT swimmer Liam Carrington -

US-based Trinidad and Tobago swimmer Liam Carrington battled to victory in the men’s 100m backstroke C final at the 2025 TYR Pro Swim Series event in Westmont, Illinois, held March 5-8.

After posting the 23rd fastest time (1.00.16) in the heats, Carrington qualified for the C final, which he dominated. There, the Bolles School Sharks representative shaved over two seconds off his initial clocking and touched the wall in 57.91 seconds to top the field of five swimmers.

Topping the A final was Shaine Casas (53.54s), followed by Tommy Janton (53.82s) and Jack Dolan (54.73s).

In the speed-filled 100m freestyle, Carrington was 26th overall in the heats, in 52.61s. He also competed in the C final and finished third in 51.54s. Later in the 200m free, he clocked 1.56.46 and posted the 36th fastest time.

Carrington also competed in the 200m backstroke where he was 19th fastest (2:10.15) in the heat round, and then second in the C final in 2:09.91.

Finally, in the 200m individual medley, he was 22nd overall (2:20.08) in the heats and just missed out on a place in the C final.