Burkowska, Ferriera hold joint exhibition

Justyna Burkowska - Moko Jumbie Vibes -

Justyna Burkowska and Laura Ferriera are combining forces in a joint exhibition at Studio Jolie from March 15.

A media release said the exhibition is a powerful combination sure to provide both lush colour and elegant imagery.

Burkowska is a Polish national living in Trinidad. She is a TOEFL (Test of English as a Foreign Language) teacher by profession, but art, especially painting and photography, has always been important to her.

Upon moving to the Caribbean,

Burkowska discovered the beauty of vibrant colour, which she often uses in her paintings. She is a self-taught, mainly studio painter, whose medium is oil on canvas. Her inspirations are the fauna and flora of the Caribbean. She states, “The most positive aspect of painting for me is the opportunity for endless creativity.”

Ferreira is a fine art photographer and traditional portrait artist from TT, who has recently taken an interest in painting small landscapes. In 2006 she began portrait photography, and in 2012 she added portrait painting to her repertoire.

Many years in photography provided an education on how to paint – an understanding of light, values, colour and composition. Ferreira is inspired by movies, music, and arbitrary things around her that happen to fall under a beautiful light, the release said.

Opening night is from 5 pm-8 pm. The exhibition runs until March 27, from 10 am-6 pm, Monday to Friday, and 10 am-2 pm on Saturdays at the studio, 21 Henry Pierre Street, St James.