A gem at RBC

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: I acknowledge the excellent customer service I received from Checed Hutchinson of RBC Westmoorings. This young woman is a gem. She is articulate, knowledgeable, and patiently explained each step of the several transactions I had to do.

RBC, your hiring practices are on point. Keep it up, Hutchinson.

ARLENE POPPLEWELL

Diego Martin