Zuri Ferguson, Liam Carrington lead 36-member TT team for Carifta Swim Champs

Foreign-based swimmers Zuri Ferguson and Liam Carrington lead a 36-member Trinidad and Tobago contingent for the upcoming 38th Carifta Aquatics Championships which splashes off at the National Aquatic Centre in Balmain, Couva, from April 19-22.

Additionally, the Aquatic Sports Association of TT (ASATT) selected a ten-member open water squad for the Carifta Open Water competition at Five Islands Amusement Park in Chaguaramas on April 23.

An ASATT statement said the team aims to leverage their home advantage in an effort to halt the Bahamas' impressive streak of six consecutive wins.

TT last claimed the Carifta title in 2010, “and there is renewed hope that the reintroduction of the national training squad, along with new qualification criteria, will provide the necessary boost for the team to reach the top of the Carifta standings,” the statement read.

Head coach of the indoor swim team Anil Roberts remains optimistic for his team, citing a strong sense of unity among the swimming community, with swimmers, coaches, and parents collaborating within the national training squad.

“The team is solid, featuring some young swimmers who are yet to be tested,” Roberts said. “The coaching staff is committed to preparing them to make TT proud as we host Carifta 2025 in our incredible National Aquatic Centre. We will approach each race one at a time, with the goal of becoming Carifta champions once again.”

The team is further strengthened by powerhouses like Ferguson and Carrington. Ferguson was named the 2024 TT Olympic Committee Junior Sportswoman of the Year and ranked among the top 10 junior females for the 2024 First Citizens Sports Foundation Awards.

She made a spectacular national debut in 2024 by qualifying and medaling for both Carifta and Central American and Caribbean Swimming Federation and made her Olympic debut in Paris.

Carrington, in his first year in the 15-17 category in 2024, emerged as the top male 15-17 swimmer. During 2024 he broke several meet records, including a remarkable feat at the Speedo Winter Juniors where he surpassed the 200m freestyle record previously held by legendary multiple gold medalist Caleb Dressel.

Marena Martinez, Zara Persico, Zalayhar Lewis, and Evan Gillard Bruce are among the locally trained standouts who have achieved A qualifying times for the meet. Martinez, known for her talent in events of 200m and longer, is also a contender for the 5km open water race.

Catherine Dieffenthaller and Taylor Marchan, both A qualifiers, are also expected to return home from their foreign bases to represent TT.

TT Carifta Swim Team

11-12 Girls: Ra’el Anatol Morgan, Shaziah Jagassar, Zalayhar Lewis, Zahara Anthony

11-12 Boys: Dimitri Phillip, Elihu Brown, Julius Ennals, Khristian Allen, Taylan Diaz

13-14 Girls: Asia-Marie Pouchet, Breanna Belmar, Marena Martinez, Nikki Harrypersad, Raegan Belmar, Taylor Marchan, Zara Persico

13-14 Boys: Aaron Siewlal, Ethan McMillan Cole, Jadon Ramdeen, Qadir Lewis, Shain Griffith, Zion Applewhaite

15-17 Girls: Aimee Le Blanc, Anya Davis, Catherine Dieffenthaller, Keryn Burke, Toni Rae Yates, Zuri Ferguson

15-17 Boys: Anpherne Bernard, Darren Belfon, Evan Gillard Bruce, Isaiah Alexander, Jaden Mills, Liam Carrington, Liam Roberts, Zachary Anthony

Open Water

14-15 Girls: Marena Martinez

14-15 Boys: Aaron Siewlal Kyle Abhay Boodram, Zion Applewhaite

16-18 Girls: Aimee Le Blanc, Ava Josephine Charles, Keryn Burke

16-18 Boys: Isaiah Alexander, Jannai Applewhaite, Zachary Anthony

Officials

Anil Roberts (head coach), Alana Bourgeois-Doodnath (manager, Hazel Haynes, Deronn Samlalsingh, Nicholas Washington, Wendell Lyons (assistant coaches), Maurice Faria (open water coach), Kelli Alexander, Chrisma Alexis-James (chaperones)