Trinidad and Tobago pip Guyana at Jr Pan Am Hockey Challenge

TT's Andrew Mohammed, left, vies for possession against Guyana during their 2025 Jr Pan American Challenge match, on March 10, at the Sir Garfield Sobers Complex, Wildey, St Michael, Barbados. - Photo courtesy PAHF

TWO last-quarter goals from Adam Wyatt and Aidan Elias earned Trinidad and Tobago a 2-1 come-from-behind victory over Guyana in their second Junior Pan American Challenge men’s division encounter at Sir Garfield Sobers Complex in Wildey, St Michael, Barbados, on March 10.

Both teams were unable to find the back of the net after the first two quarters of the pool-one contest.

Six minutes into the third period, Guyana went ahead courtesy a penalty corner from Jabari Lovell in the 36th minute. Guyana kept their slim lead heading into the final quarter.

Four minutes into the final period, Wyatt levelled the match for TT courtesy a penalty corner. Seconds away from the final whistle, Elias broke the deadlock and scored a match-winning field goal to put TT in front.

His last-gasp heroics earned TT their first win at the Challenge, having drawn with hosts Barbados in their opening fixture on March 9.

The win propelled TT (four points) to second on the six-team pool-one standings behind leaders Brazil (six points). In third are Guyana (three points), followed by Barbados (one point) and a winless Venezuela and Guatemala respectively.

TT junior men face Guatemala next on March 12 (8 am), Venezuela on March 13 (noon) and complete their group versus Brazil on March 15 (8 am).

Additionally, the junior women’s team hope to fare better when they take on hosts Barbados in their third tie on March 11, from 4 pm. TT women have had a rough start to the tournament, after losing 8-0 to Mexico and 13-0 to Puerto Rico in their first two matches.