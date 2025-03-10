Sangre Grande man Eric Williams reported missing

MISSING: Eric Williams. - Photo courtesy TTPS

POLICE are seeking the public's help in locating a Sangre Grande man who has been reported missing.

A TTPS release said on March 10 that 68-year-old Eric Williams of Turure Road, Guaico was last seen on March 1, and was reported missing to Sangre Grande police on March 9.

Williams is of East Indian descent, five feet, six inches tall and with a slim build. He is bald, has bushy eyebrows, a round forehead and small ears.

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the Sangre Grande Police Station at 668-2444, 800-TIPS, 555, 999, 911, or call any police station.