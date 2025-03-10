Penal butcher gunned down outside home

The son of murdered butcher Faizool Alladin speaks to the media in Spur Trace, Debe, on March 9. - Photos by Jeff K Mayers

Police are investigating the murder of Faizool Alladin, 54, who was found dead outside his home at Spur Trace, Puzzle Island, Penal, on the morning of March 9.

His son, Fuzeed Hosein, 24, described his father as a simple man who kept to himself, never went out to lime and didn't smoke or drink alcohol.

"Saturday and Sunday is he working days. Every other day he does be home. He does be home right through."

He believes his father woke up around 3 am according to routine to prepare himself to sell meat at the Central Market in Port of Spain when he was gunned down by an assailant or assailants through his fence. Hosein does not live with his father and was alerted by his mother who was contacted by a neighbour. He met neighbours looking on as investigators processed his father's body, when he arrived shortly before 7 am.

He said he last spoke to his father hours before, around 10 pm, sharing with him good news about one of their cows.

"Last night a cow had make young one. The joy he had with me – it was a joyful conversation because he didn't believe the cow we had make young one. He left me with a joyful (conversation). That was the last moment we had. So it hurting now."

Police said the house was intact, ruling out robbery, and believe it may have stemmed from an altercation. Hosein said he was unaware of any recent altercations but said his father would sometimes end up in arguments with cricketers from the ground across the track from his house when their balls would break his windows or damage his vehicles.

He said the most recent incident he could recall happened late last year when an argument with some cricketers led to him getting physically assaulted and property being damaged. However, he could not say if his murder was tied to this altercation.

"I can't say but that was the last altercation he had here."

He called for the police to administer swift justice against those who killed his father.

"It didn't have to happen like this. I didn't want him to go like this. Last night we was happy."

Neighbours told investigators they heard several gunshots around 2.30 am and found his body around 6.30 am.

Police recovered eight spent nine-millimetre shells at the scene. An autopsy is expected to be done this week.

