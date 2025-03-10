Opposition leader mourns 'patriotic' attorney Hilda Goodial

Hilda Goodial. -

OPPOSITION leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar is mourning attorney Hilda Goodial, whom she says was a "fierce, tireless patriot" who worked towards building a just, equitable and racially harmonious society in Trinidad and Tobago.

In a press release on March 9, Persad-Bissessar said Goodial was a head girl at the St Augustine Girls' High School who later became a brilliant attorney and international relations graduate.

"Her outstanding mind and effervescent personality captivated all who met, studied or worked with her.

"She was an avid hockey and table tennis player and runner in her youth and never ceased to impress and motivate colleagues, staff and managers alike with her quick wit, boundless energy, incredible work ethic and willingness to share knowledge with those around her throughout her life."

She said Goodial was particularly interested in motivating and helping young people, and was a "reliable support for the old and infirm.

"She would rush to the aid of anyone who was in trouble and she was quick to find solutions to the problems of others even when afflicted with her own health and other challenges. She devoted her life in selfless service to all who needed her."

She was legal adviser to the Ministers of Education, Works and Local Government under the National Alliance for Reconstruction (NAR) administration.

"...During which time she was responsible for developing the Industrial Cottages Programme and legal drafting of the Municipal Corporations Act. Later, she served as manager of the Shelter Support Centre, developing low-cost housing solutions at the Land Settlement Agency.

"She was the corporate secretary and director of contracts for NIDCO at a time of major infrastructural development in the country, under the People’s Partnership government. She served as chairman of the National Alliance for Reconstruction, as an attorney-at-law and as a company director in private practice up to the time of her passing."

Persad-Bissessar said Goodial loved people, painting and reading, as well as animals, nature and the sea.

She said the attorney also did community work at the Rape Crisis Centre and Adult Literacy Tutors Association.

"She was a passionate steelband enthusiast, taking to the savannah stage every year with her favourite band – Desperadoes."

She added, "She was a pillar of support over the years to the Pandemonium Steel Orchestra and her community band – the Worldwide Steel Orchestra.

"We join with her family and her numerous friends and colleagues to mourn the passing of our dear Hilda. May her beautiful soul rest in peace."

