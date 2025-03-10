Mason Hall man killed by police

Emmanuel Daniel. -

A man was shot dead by police in Mason Hall, Tobago, on March 10.

The man has been identified as 24-year-old Emmanuel Daniel.

Police told Newsday, around 7.30 am, they received information that Daniel was armed with a gun at a house on Easterfield Road, Mason Hall.

Members of the Tobago Divisional Intelligence Unit and the Divisional CID went to the address to execute a search. Upon entry of the house, Daniel was "found in possession of an Uzi machine gun." Police said, as a result, "the officers formed an opinion and in accordance with the use-of-force policy discharged their firearm" in Daniel's direction.

He sustained gunshot injuries and was taken to the Scarborough Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

One Uzi machine gun with several rounds of 9mm ammunition was seized.

The deceased, police said, was well known to them and was a suspect in a series of offences including murder.

When Newsday visited Easterfield Road, it was very quiet and relatives declined to comment.

A neighbour speaking on the condition of anonymity said he was at home when he heard the shots shortly before 8 am. He was later told it was a police shooting. He said the man was very well known to him, but he declined to speak further.