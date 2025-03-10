Hadi Toron returns to Horizons Art Gallery

Internationally-acclaimed artist and retired diplomat Hadi Toron will put on a special exhibition hosted by Horizons Art Gallery.

Having last exhibited in 2020, Toron returns with a collection that offers a unique opportunity to experience his distinctive artistic style, which seamlessly blends abstraction and representation to capture cultural heritage, nature, and human emotion, a media release said.

Born in Damascus, Syria, in 1945, Toron’s artistic talent was recognised early, leading him to study classical and contemporary art in Rome at 16. He later earned a degree from the Faculty of Fine Arts at the University of Damascus, where his graduate thesis documented the ancient walls of Damascus, the oldest continuously inhabited city in history, the release said.

In addition to his artistic education, Toron holds a master’s degree in political science and international law from New York.

Throughout his career, Toron balanced his artistic pursuits with diplomatic service, including his role as director of the United Nations Information Centre for the Caribbean in Trinidad and Tobago from 1994 to 2002 when the country’s beauty inspired his Nature Series, the release said.

His work also draws from his experiences in Sudan, where he painted vivid depictions of whirling dervishes, capturing the cultural and spiritual essence of the country. More recently, his paintings have addressed the impact of war in his homeland, Syria.

A prolific artist and finalist of the prestigious Guggenheim Fellowship, Toron has exhibited in numerous solo and group exhibitions worldwide. His paintings can be found in corporate collections and private homes across many countries.

Now residing in Sag Harbor, New York, he continues to paint and exhibit his work.

Opening night on March 11, from 6.30 pm-8 pm, is at the gallery, 37 Mucurapo Road, St James, or view the slideshow feature on Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Horizonsarttrinidad/

This exhibition continues until March 22, from 8.30 am-5 pm Mondays to Fridays, and 9 am-1 pm on Saturdays.