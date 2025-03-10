Foster predicts bigger victory, quotes Bible to dismiss UNC rival Watts

Foster Cummings, La Horquetta/Talparo MP, walks his constituency in June 2024. - File photo

MINISTER of Youth Development and National Service and La Horquetta/Talparo MP Foster Cummings is not concerned that Phillip Watts, the former chairman of the PNM's constituency executive for La Horquetta/Talparo, will run as the UNC candidate for the same constituency in the 2025 general election.

In a brief WhatsApp message to Newsday on March 9, Cummings said, “The PNM's margin of victory in 2025 will be even larger than in 2020, following our significant distribution of free household appliances to residents. We will protect Trinidad and Tobago from the reckless UNC.”

Cummings won the seat in 2020 by 1,923 votes over the UNC's Jearlean John.

He added, “The people of La Horquetta/Talparo are well aware of this type of behaviour.”

Cummings also referenced a biblical passage from Luke chapter 22, saying, “You may find that the words in this scripture are as relevant today as they were then.”

The passage recounts the events leading up to Christ crucifixion, particularly the betrayal of Judas. It also underscores the importance of prayer, repentance and the cost of discipleship. It also contrasts the forces of evil, betrayal, denial and injustice with the triumph of God's will through Christ's sacrifice.

An excerpt from the scripture reads: “Now the Feast of Unleavened Bread drew near, which is called Passover. The chief priests and scribes sought how they might kill Him, for they feared the people. Satan entered Judas, who was numbered among the twelve. He went his way and conferred with the chief priests and captains, how he might betray Him. They were glad and agreed to give him money. So he promised and sought opportunity to betray Him to them in the absence of the multitude.”

In a brief conversation with Newsday, also on March 9, Watts declined to answer any questions, saying he would address the media on March 17 during his meeting in Brazil.

A release from UNC on March 7 said Watts brings 23 years of experience in business, project management and politics.

The release describes Watts’ as having expertise in strategic planning and management, with a "proven track record of driving growth and development in both business and political arenas, both locally and abroad."

It says he is passionate about community and youth development, as well as initiatives aimed at empowering individuals and strengthening communities.

UNC deputy political leader John expressed full confidence in Watts' ability to turn the marginal seat yellow, saying she was optimistic about the outcome and had long supported his candidacy.

She said Watts is connected with the constituency, understands its needs and is a skilled tactician who has already brought in key parts of the constituency that were once resistant.