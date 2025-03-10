Firearms, ammo seized in Valencia, Paramin Village

ILLEGAL: A shotgun and cartridges seized by police over the weekend. - Photo courtesy TTPS

TWO firearms and over 200 rounds of ammunition have been seized by police during an anti-crime exercise in eastern and western divisions on the weekend.

A TTPS release said that between 3.30 pm-6 pm on March 9, Southern Division Task Force officers searched a bushy area off the Eastern Main Road in Valencia near an abandoned structure.

The officers found a plastic bag which contained a Taurus firearm fitted with a magazine loaded with six rounds of .45 calibre ammunition, along with a further 225 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

This operation was co-ordinated by Snr Supt Kirk, Supts Singh and Rampath, ASP Phillip, Insp Wilkinson and Sgt Steele.

Between 1 pm-7 pm in the Western Division, officers from that division's Task Force received information and went to a riverbank near Morne Espoire, Paramin Village.

The officers saw three men, one of whom was armed, lurking in the area. The men ran as they spotted the officers and escaped in the forest. A search led to the discovery of a shotgun loaded with a cartridge and two additional cartridges.

No arrests were made.

This exercise was sanctioned by Ag Snr Supt Williams, was spearheaded by ASP Lynch and co-ordinated by Insp Grant and Ag Sgt Dominique.

Investigations are ongoing.