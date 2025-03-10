Calypsonian St Nick hopes culture could help fight crime

Sashie Nicklas “St Nick” Gosine believes music and drama could be major tools in TT’s crime-fighting kit. - Photos by Faith Ayoung

When Sashie Nicklas “St Nick” Gosine took the Calypso Fiesta stage some wondered if it was calypso legend Timothy “Baron” Watkins.

The 51-year-old Siparia calypsonian shocked many ears at Skinner Park, San Fernando, on February 22 when he performed Politics in TT.

However, many in the prison system are familiar with the voice of the man they once called “Bangladesh Baron.” He got that name because he is of Indian descent and sounds like Baron, he said.

Using his lived experience as an example, Gosine believes music and drama could be major tools in Trinidad and Tobago’s crime-fighting kit.

Although he did not share the reason for his 12-year imprisonment, Gosine said he took the time as a learning opportunity and learnt all he could, including music.

His love for music began when, as a child, he sat in a hammock with his uncle singing old Bollywood film music and chutney songs.

Gosine was also a finalist at this year's Young Kings competition on February 18 at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, but did not place among the top five.

He first entered a calypso competition in 2014 after his release from prison. He competed in the National Action Cultural Committee’s (NACC) Young Kings and placed ninth with his song Snakes. In 2015, he came second with Perspective of Black.

Gosine entered that competition many times after but this was his first year at Calypso Fiesta.

The all-round worker, who also works as a tailor, gardener and fisherman, has been attached to the Kalypso Revue tent for the past eight years.

However, he has had to deal with personal and financial issues.

He lives at the back of his mother’s property with his wife,Vidya Ramkissoon and son, Shaheed Nicklas in a wooden structure.

Last year, about two days before the year ended, heavy rainfall washed away part of the structure.

He sought help but received none and the situation became difficult for his family. He was wondering what he could do and then received a call from another calypsonian, Carlos “Skatie” James who asked him if he was no longer doing music.

“He asked me, ‘What happen to you? I not seeing you around and thing. What happen you give up, you done?'”

He told Skatie he was having financial difficulties and Skatie told him this was the time to enter as he would “get something.”

Gosine told him he was not going to do it as it would “cost him a set of money” and he also had not written anything.

Skatie sent him some lyrics but his motivation to enter this year’s competitions came when his mother, Vindomatee Balgobin, said she dreamt that he had been successful at Calypso Monarch.

That gave him the motivation to go forward.

He entered both Young Kings and Calypso Monarch with Politics in TT.

He described his first year at Calypso Fiesta as “exciting.”

“It was a great achievement for me just to be involved.”

He said some people have asked him why he does not sing chutney and he often responds saying he feels more comfortable in calypso.

“I branched off to calypso because I realised if you want to tell someone something or talk to the government, you could do so through calypso.

“In the chutney world, most of the people are more into anyone who’s popular. When new people come out, you have to have a song that is a hit so people would start to appreciate you.”

He also believes people show more appreciation in the calypso fraternity whether someone’s song was a hit or not.

“If you’re an old guy, you can still come out and sing a calypso and people would still appreciate it,” he said.

As for his comparison to Baron and sometimes Sugar Aloes, Gosine said the iconic calypsonians have encouraged him.

“It was an issue before with some people, where they say I trying to imitate Baron. Then I spoke to Aloes about it and he said, ‘No, don’t let that disappoint you because when I started singing they say I was sounding like Baron too.’

“He said, ‘You just push forward and do what you like.’”

Gosine plans to sing a groovy soca next year.

He won many of the calypso competitions in prison and said these helped him a lot for the competitions he enters now.

“It helped me to open my eyes more in society to see the different types of people we live among.”

He thinks the government needs to look at the positive contributions music could make to TT’s crime fight. He also asked artistes and parents not to encourage their children in the use of toys or music which promotes criminal-like behaviours.

“If you want a better future for your children and more respect we have to look at the toys we allow our children to use. Keep them more into poetry, drama and these kinds of things.”

He said the world would be a better place if parents involved their children in music and drama.