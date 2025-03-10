Calypso Stickmen draw at Junior Pan Am Challenge, Trinidad and Tobago women lose twice

Trinidad and Tobago's junior men’s team drew 1-1 against hosts Barbados in their opening Junior Pan American Hockey Challenge pool one fixture, at Sir Garfield Sobers Complex in Wildey, St Michael, on March 9.

Barbados went ahead as early as the second minute from Kanye Wharton off a penalty corner. TT fought valiantly to find the equaliser before the half-time break, but could not breakdown the Bajans’ last line of defence.

With Barbados unable to increase their lead and TT still off target after the third quarter, the visitors were reward for their efforts in the early moments of the final quarter as Aidan Elias netted the equaliser to silence the home fans.

Both nations battled for the potential winner, but neither could find the back of the net as they shared the spoils at the final whistle.

The men’s team return to action against Guyana on March 10 from 2 pm. TT face Guatemala on March 12 (8 am), Venezuela on March 13 (noon) and complete their pool one matches versus Brazil on March 15 (8 am).

In the women’s division, TT are yet to get on the scoresheet after suffering two heavy defeats against Mexico (8-0) and Puerto Rico (13-0) on March 8 and 9 respectively.

In their opening match, Mexico captain Valeria Espinoza scored two and Brenda Moreno and Fernanda Guzman one each, to send them 4-0 up after the first quarter. Melanie Cruz and Ximena Noria notched one item each in the second period and Espinoza got her hat-trick in the third, while Guzman scored another.

Despite their attempts, the Robyn Dash-captained TT team was unable to find the back of the net against the Central Americans.

Against Puerto Rico, TT continued to struggle and went 6-0 down at the half courtesy two goals each from Anna Kosek and Georgia Rottinghaus, and one from both captain Belyse Landis and Teresa Reed.

Elena Schumacher scored four across the third and fourth quarters while Landis, Kosek, Margaret Reed and Jalia Cooper also netted one apiece to add to TT’s demise.

After a rest day, TT women resume their campaign against hosts Barbados on March 11 from 4 pm. The junior team meet Guatemala the next day from 10 am and close off their pool one group games versus Guyana on March 14 from noon.