Yung inspiration

Yung Bredda (Akhenaton Lewis) during his performance of We Rise at Dimanche Gras at the Queens' Park Savannah, Port of Spain on March 2. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

Carnival in Tobago (at least everywhere I happened to be) was quiet.

The most carnivalesque aspects I encountered were the longer than usual lines in Pennysavers (mainly visiting Trinis), social media Carnival posts, soca (mainly The Greatest Bend Over) playing from sidewalk speakers, hearing the J'Ouvert trucks streets away from home, and meeting up those very J'Ouvert bands while on an early bike ride.

I sat on my bike watching J’Ouvert bands pass along Milford Road to Crown Point. Other spectators, inclusive of a man seated comfortably in his beach chair, viewed from the roadside, with police officers close at hand, seemingly stationed at every corner.

Two female officers near to me, sometimes swooped to grab glass bottles of alcohol from revellers who seemed ignorant of the "no glass bottles allowed" rule.

The festivities seemed clean, somewhat innocent, with most revellers (locals and a few touristy-looking participants) appearing sober or pleasantly inebriated, chipping, walking or wining by, a few paint splatters, T-shirts, bra tops, shorts, tights and "dental floss" buried in ample, often jello-like "bumpers."

From my limited vantage point of Carnival 2025, the thing that stood out for me was Yung Bredda – a refreshing, impressive presence.

Not only did he create a real earworm with The Greatest Bend Over, but the things that struck me about him were his life story, where he came from, how proud he is about being from Sea Lots, his individuality, originality, vintage-mixed-with-modern style, humble yet confident attitude, love of people, loyalty to those close to him, the way he helps those in need, etc. The list goes on.

Although I, and others, would love to have seen him win more points in the "competitive" arena, overall, he won something of great value – the hearts of multitudes of people who are all rooting to see him rise further and go bigger.

His song We Rise, while highlighting hope for the underprivileged, sowing seeds of love, national healing/cleansing, etc, for me also reflects the way he is with his "best friends" (as he referred to them in an interview I saw) – DJ Pimpin', etc. They rise together, supporting each other, wanting the best for each other. This attitude, they extend to youths around them by example.

It comes as no surprise that Yung Bredda is a Libran (October 4), appearing balanced, calm, non-judgmental, etc – touted traits of "the best sign of the zodiac" (as I always say, being Libran myself). There was one interview (Penny On Point) that showed Yung Bredda singing ABC in a soca style for some primary school children who were all looking up to him, excited, awestruck, singing along. Penny asked Yung Bredda how he felt in that moment, with all of those children being so focused on and in awe of him.

His answer: "I felt like a father."

At the time of that interview his daughter (now about a year old) was "on the way" and he reflected proudly on that. He resonates as someone with potential to guide children – his own, and other youth, in a positive way.

His mother is also interesting – how she strove to raise her children as a single mother, helped by her own mother and God...how she had a fascination with history and gave her children Egyptian names (Nefertiti, Akhenaton) and Biblical (Naomi). At 12 years of age, Yung Bredda found out that his father was the vagrant on the road whom he would pelt with stones on his way to school. After that revelation, he would go and sit with "the vagrant," chatting and eating with him. He said that even though he had stoned him, the man never tried to run him down or hit him. This must have been a pivotal childhood learning experience.

There are many inspiring stories and examples in this one young person, coming to light through his rising fame. How many more TT youths are also so full of potential, yet judged for being “who they are” and "where they are from." Potentially, they remain in the shadows until "something" happens to change that.

In the words of Yung Bredda – " what are you doing" to effect that change?

These words in We Rise hold a powerful answer:

"So come from de dust (dusk?) till dawn

As we rise up every morn

We fly through de skies like rain

Our people will rise again

Hand in hand is how we’ll start

Everyone can play their part

Man, woman and child come in

Let de cleansing begin"