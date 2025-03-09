UNC on Young's plans for social media reform: PR stunt for elections

UNC MP Davendranath Tancoo -

THE UNC has questioned the true intent of prime minister-designate Stuart Young’s plans for social media reform. The party also believes the promise is just a public relations stunt ahead of the 2025 general election.

Speaking at the PNM National Women’s League’s International Women’s Day celebrations on Saturday, Young said the government will reform laws and legislation related to social media.

He said, “While social media is a good platform, it has also become, unfortunately, a tool for cowards to attack our women, our young girls and our society.”

He said he refused to “stand idly by,” once he is chosen to lead TT, and will not leave that “untouched.”

He had also criticised social media in 2019 calling it “the single largest threat we now have to democracy.”

Back then, he had also noted that social media has “great effects and we can use it for a lot of positive.”

At a media conference in Chaguanas on March 9, UNC chairman Davendranath Tancoo said the public has not actually “heard much about what the intention (of Young’s proposal) is.

“Is the government now saying that they’re going to limit use…that they’re going to police the use of social media?”

Tancoo said social media has a purpose and “a lot of the information coming out against this government has been via social media.

“It’s very interesting that this has become an issue for the minister.”

Commenting on Young’s plans to use this reform to prevent attacks on women and girls, he said it was social media that brought evidence of Young’s “attack on a female parliamentarian.”

Tancoo was referring to a clip from Parliament that went viral in October. It featured Young suggesting that Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar was going to “zamie” as she departed the Chamber. He was having a private conversation with Finance Minister Colm Imbert, but the microphone picked up his audio. Many then clipped the moment from the Parliament’s YouTube live video and shared it on social media.

The term "zamie" is a colloquial reference to lesbian sexual acts.

Young later apologised on Facebook saying he accepted that “more is expected of (him) as a parliamentarian.

“I wish to record my regret that this “cross talk” has unnecessarily distracted public discourse. Please accept my humblest apologies. I hope and trust that my record of service to our country speaks for itself.”

UNC whip David Lee added that he does not believe Young would actually begin social media reform if elected.

“It’s a good soundbite as an individual who is aspiring to be the next prime minister of this country…I really don’t believe he will keep his word.”

Tancoo added that he believes the media has given Young a “free pass” as no one asked why he did not implement this over the last ten years of him being in office.

“He was part and parcel of the government for the last decade…A major player.

“All of these plans and policies and programmes and actions and planning to do all that…Why didn’t he do it at any point in the last decade?”

Tancoo concluded it is “all PR for elections.”