Trump blowout, world on edge

An unprecedented White House blowout occurred last week between US President Donald Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky causing a dejected Zelensky to hurriedly exit the White House in a daze. He wanted Trump’s help. It was a discussion over the Russia-Ukraine war. Still, it fiercely illustrated what a greater power can do to a lesser power, what politicians do to people coming for help but whom they dislike, humiliating them, often leaving them waiting for long hours.

This should be a warning for this country’s intended dealing with the US, be it with deportees, oil and gas or just tariffs. Trump doesn’t forget.

Trump called Zelensky “disrespectful,” and not being “thankful.” Then staring hard at Zelensky, Trump warned: “You are gambling with World War III.” Zelensky was put in school before a worldwide television audience. In his customary thick, long-sleeve jersey, the tired-looking 47-year-old Zelensky sat next to a domineering 68-year-old President Trump discussing US help in Russia’s three-year war with Ukraine.

Suddenly a White House staffer loudly asked President Zelensky: “Why don’t you wear a suit?” The White House staff and crowded reporters burst out in loud laughter. Not Zelensky. Trump and Vice President JD Vance smiled.

The staffer said Zelensky was sitting in the most important office in the US and as such he should wear a suit. Loud laughter again. The obviously embarrassed and humiliated Zelensky quietly replied: “I will wear costume after this war will finish. Maybe something like yours, maybe something better, something cheaper.” It was a political theatre of humiliation which shunted the far bigger issue at stake. Some said it was a set-up.

Zelensky welcomed US help but insisted on a “security guarantee” from Trump against any subsequent Russian attack. Trump, shying away from any “guarantee,” instead wanted Zelensky to sign an agreement to get rare Ukraine minerals in exchange for the “US$350 billion” aid already given to Ukraine. Trump repeatedly assured Zelensky he wanted to make a deal to end the war quickly, a “war that should have never started.” After all, thousands are dying and billions spent – telling us again about the “insanity” and egocentric motivations that trigger such wars.

Pushed back by a finger-pointing Trump, Zelensky struggled to stick to his guns which clearly irked Trump who, surprisingly, seemed on President Vladimir Putin’s side. Soon after, the humiliated Zelensky wrote Trump, thanking him for the support given and agreeing to sign the minerals deal. Trump proudly read the letter during his divisive address to the US Congress.

Let Europe look after their own defence, trumpeted Trump. The European Union plans to do this. Seeking “America’s interest,” he threatens the BRICS alliance (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South America), all this showing the power of one man.

Trump has since stopped shipping arms to Ukraine and also stopped sharing anti-Russian intelligence. Sensing Trump’s lukewarm defense of Ukraine, the EU countries (28) called an emergency meeting led by UK PM Sir Keir Starmer declaring full support for Zelensky, And with the UN seemingly helpless in the Israel-Palestine war, Trump seems to be turning the world upside-down. King Charles, with peace-keeping intentions, invited Zelensky and Trump too.

Beyond Zelensky, Trump appears on a crusade of revenge while seeking to bring America into “a golden age.” He slapped high import tariffs upon Canada, Mexico and China, promising further tariffs on others, while ignoring the downstream consumer hardships. This, in addition to Trump’s firing thousands of federal government workers, including those in the Justice Department, CIA and FBI, who he felt “conspired” to prosecute and convict him.

Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau sharply retaliated. China gave a shocking response. Its US embassy, relaying China’s official statement, declared: “If war is what the US wants, be it a tariff war, a trade war or any type of war, we’re ready to fight till the end.” It looks like it is not Zelensky who is “gambling with World War III.”

And while US-China tensions grow over Taiwan, Trump’s obsession with “making deals” appears to be having less and less long-term advantages. He seems to be aware of this since he is now slowly withdrawing from the fullness of a trade war.

Look, any US president who courageously wins a baffling second term gets up one morning and seeks to own Greenland, convert Canada into the US “51st state,” then fires thousands – all this backed by a lustily-applauding Congress of Republicans tells us again how the political power of one man can shake up the whole world.