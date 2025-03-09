Tobago-based storyteller heads to Bridgetown International Arts Festival

KEDISHA THOMAS is about to embark on an exciting new experience as an artist.

She’s been selected to perform at the Bridgetown International Arts Festival (TBIAF) in March, an annual event that not only celebrates Barbados' rich cultural heritage but also gives regional creatives a platform to showcase their talents.

An actor with the Tobago Performing Arts Company (TPAC), Thomas said the week-long event is also intended to promote meaningful cultural exchange and strengthen the artistic fabric of the Caribbean.

She said a key component of the festival is the Orator’s Experience, which focuses on oral performance artists, poets, theatre practitioners, storytellers and griots who embody the spoken word traditions.

“This space not only honours the power of the oral narrative but also amplifies voices that challenge, inspire, and transform,” Thomas, 30, told WMN on February 26.

At the TBIAF, the artist will present her original work of spoken word, which she describes as an “unapologetic, high-energy performance that speaks truth to power.”

Thomas said for now the details of her presentation will be kept under wraps.

But she assured, “I’ll be spitting fire behind the mic, delivering a performance rooted in passion and cultural resonance.”

She said it was an honour to be chosen to perform in Bridgetown.

“It is a privilege to represent the depth and richness of Trinbagonian storytelling in a space that celebrates cultural expression.”

In the meantime, Thomas is focussed on refining her presentation.

“I believe there is always room for deeper exploration. My goal is to ensure that every moment on stage is intentional and powerful. As I continue fine-tuning my performance, I remain committed to delivering a spoken word that is polished, evocative and worthy of the platform I have been given.”

Thomas is best remembered for her compelling role as Justina, the dutiful, domesticated yet scorned wife of Samuel William Blondell, in the TPAC’s first major production of the acclaimed Dr Lester Efebo Wilkinson play, Bitter Cassava. It was held at the Magdalena Grand Beach & Golf Resort, Lowlands, in April 2022.

Sharing the spotlight with Dwayne White Jr (who played her husband), Akinlabi Holder and other talented actors in the cast, Thomas said the role was one of her most fulfilling to date.

“It demanded emotional depth and raw authenticity. Justina embodied the silent struggles of many women, bearing the weight of community judgment while lacking its defence. Her journey forced her to confront a reality she long ignored, only acknowledging it when public humiliation made her the village’s focal point.”

Portraying Justina, she said, allowed her to unearth a deep message, “the same strength women often use to fight for relationships should be redirected toward fighting for themselves, embracing self-love, respect, and personal empowerment.”

Thomas added, “The role required a delicate balance of strength and vulnerability, embodying a woman caught between duty and desire. The emotional demands of the character were intense.”

Nevertheless, she still feels she has not fully explored the depths of Justina’s character.

“Ever so often I reflect on the roles I played and hers is one of them I go through with a fine-tooth comb.”

Raised in central Trinidad between the communities of Couva and Cunupia, Thomas joked that acting found her long before she recognised it was her calling.

“As a child, I was captivated by storytelling, especially during my family’s annual Christmas Day celebrations, where impersonations became a source of joy and laughter.”

She said her aunts and cousins would eagerly have her mimic her maternal grandmother, Madeleine George, and her great aunts' most memorable moments, “turning family history into living theatre.”

But Thomas recalled her pivotal moment came when she witnessed her paternal grandmother, well-known Baptist leader Dr Hazel-Ann Gibbs De Peza, deliver a powerful recitation of one of her poems at a competition and won.

“Despite my shyness, I was drawn to the magic of storytelling. Her command of the stage left an indelible mark on me.”

Later, Thomas said she fully embraced drama at her alma mater St Augustine Secondary School.

“Realising that the stage offered me a sense of joy and fulfilment unlike anything else, it became my sanctuary, a space where I could shape narratives, give voice to unspoken truths and connect deeply with audiences and make many laugh.”

She regards acting as both catharsis and revelation.

“It allows me to traverse the depths of human emotion, embody perspectives beyond my own and challenge societal constructs. It is a vehicle for transformation both personal and collective.”

But Thomas, who holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in performing arts specialisation (acting) from the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT), believes her artistic development extends beyond formal education and training.

“It was shaped by diverse and immersive experiences.”

The actor was formerly a member of the DMAD (Drama Making A Difference) Company, where she honed her craft through collaborative productions and experimental theatre.

She recently furthered her training by enrolling in a short acting course at the LS Acting Studio in Atlanta, Georgia, “broadening my approach to performance and deepening my understanding of global acting techniques.”

Thomas joined the TPAC in 2021, in response to an advertisement she spotted on social media.

At that time, she worked at a construction and facilities management company and had decided to step away from the performing arts entirely.

It was just before covid19 and Thomas had auditioned for the Yale School of Drama but the pandemic brought everything to a halt.

She said one of the TPAC’s directors messaged her privately, encouraging her to audition.

“It was a pivotal moment, right when I was ready to leave the arts behind, this offer emerged.”

Weighing the pros and cons of the offer, Thomas said she “leaned into the belief that when God can’t send himself, he sends a man or woman.”

She went on, “I realised this wasn’t about how I felt about the arts in Trinidad and Tobago, but rather about what God was repurposing in my life. Once I recognised that, I chose to follow the path he laid out for me.”

Before relocating to Tobago, Thomas told WMN she was immersed in Trinidad’s performing arts scene. She worked extensively in theatre, radio drama, mas camps and festival circuits while working in the corporate sector.

She said since joining TPAC, she has embodied a spectrum of characters, each expanding her artistic depth.

“From the resilient and enigmatic Justina to Mother Yvonne in TPAC’s inaugural Heritage opening night production, Treasure of the Tree, each role has deepened my engagement with Tobago’s cultural narratives.”

Thomas also played God of Water Agwe in the broadway musical Once On This Island, produced by the TPAC. It was held at the Pigeon Point Heritage Park Pavilion from June 29-July 1, 2023.

She said beyond theatre, she has explored new mediums, such as the Division of Finance, Trade and Economy’s film series Money Talks and the “dynamic world” of speech band. Thomas has performed at the Trade and Investment Convention, the Magdalena Golf Club Association and Tobago Day celebrations in New York in 2024.

“My journey continued with roles like Debbie in Yardwe's second instalment and the complex Glenda Moore in TPAC’s Turn of the Tide

remake during the Fource festival.”

The inaugural festival, which celebrated Tobago’s vibrant heritage in the area of drama, film, music and dance, took place in June 2024 at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex.

She said one of her career highlights was performing in Queen of the Road in Canada, through a collaboration with Bonham University.

“It broadened my international artistic footprint.”

Thomas is also an accomplished playwright and poet.

She was especially proud of her contribution to Rachel Questelles’ success in the 2024 Miss La Reine Rive competition.

Questelles, of the Encore Dance Theatre, made history by bringing the title back to Tobago after some 27 years.

“In addition to this victory, she (Questelles) also secured the special awards for Best Talent and Best Self-Expression, both of which were scripted by me and co-directed by (TPAC’s former dance and movement coordinator) Shakeil Jones.”

Thomas believes poetry remains “my unfiltered voice, a lyrical exploration of identity, ancestry, and social consciousness.”

In 2024, she entered the First Citizens’ National Poetry Slam for the first time and proudly emerged as a finalist.

Her achievement, she said, further cemented her voice within the spoken word community.

But Thomas admitted she is still actively pursuing directing as a craft.

“My initial exposure came during my time at the University of Trinidad and Tobago, followed by my role as artistic director within a religious organisation. However, it is in Tobago that I have fully embraced this path.”

Her competence so far in the field led to her appointment as head acting instructor for the Tobago installation of DNA Productions' Acting Academy.

She also served as a performance coach under the Tobago Festivals Commission, working alongside pan arranger Ojay Richards to mentor the finalists of the 2024 Soca Titans competition, “an experience that further expanded my role in shaping emerging talent.”

Thomas regards Tobago as being “a transformative chapter” in her artistic journey.

“It has sharpened my craft, deepened my cultural awareness and allowed me to integrate indigenous storytelling into my theatrical work. The synergy between nature, history and performance here is truly unmatched.”

She recalled in her early days at the TPAC, she was given the creative freedom to expand my artistic range.

Under Jones’ guidance, Thomas was encouraged not only to refine her writing but to explore her strengths as a multifaceted artist.

“This experience reinforced my capacity to impact both on stage and behind the scenes, shaping and mentoring emerging talents.”

Thomas believes the TPAC serves as both a preserver of tradition and a catalyst for innovation.

“Through theatre, dance, and interdisciplinary work, it amplifies Tobago’s voice on national and international stages, ensuring that the island’s stories are told.”