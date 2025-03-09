Teens stabbed at Parvati Girls' bazaar

An annual fund-raising bazaar at the Parvati Girls' Hindu College came to an abrupt end on March 8 after a suspended student of another school stabbed three teens in the school's disco.

Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha Secretary General Vijay Maharaj told Newsday the incident happened shortly before 5 pm, despite the presence of at least ten police officers and private security at the event.

He said the student, who is currently on suspension from a secondary school in Penal, snuck a small pen knife into the event through metal detectors in the tongue of his shoes and pulled it out during an altercation with three male students from his school inside the bazaar's dance.

"The police intervened immediately, cameras picked him up. They had an ambulance there and fire services were there as they normally do. He ran...out the compound and they (police) did catch up with him."

He said this was the first major incident to happen at the school in 25 years. However, he said other SDMS schools won't be fazed by the attack.

"They would hold their bazaar and they would take extra precautions where these guys are coming in, because these fellas and them seem to want to take whatever is in their school and transport it into all different venues. Maybe it could have happened in a Subway or Kentucky (Fried Chicken) or something. It's just a matter of convenience. So he was just walking around with this knife in his shoe, looking for them."

Newsday understands among the victims were a 17-year-old and 16-year-old who were taken to the San Fernando General Hospital for lacerations to their hands.

Newsday was reliably informed that the 16-year-old received stitches while the 17-year-old may require surgery.

Southern Division Snr Supt Rohdill Kirk told Newsday that police were actively investigating the incident. He said they are currently trying to determine who was culpable and how to treat with the incident. He said the situation requires careful investigation as it involved two minors.