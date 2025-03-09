Jiangsu province donates $300,000 to steelpan apprenticeship programme

Vice Governor of Jiangsu Province Fang Wei, right, with Minister of Trade Paula Gopee-Scoon during a visit recently. -

The Jiangsu Provincial People’s Government has donated $300,000 to the steelpan tuner apprenticeship programme, a progamme driven by the Ministry of Trade and implemented by the MIC Institute of Technology.

The provincial government made the donation during a visit to Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon at the ministry, Nicholas Towers, Port of Spain, on March 7, to collaborate on efforts to boost commercial and cultural ties between the province and TT.

The provincial government’s delegation was led by vice governor Fang Wei. A media release said the visit follows Gopee-Scoon’s visit to China in November 2023, where the minister participated in several events, including a promotional investment tour of the Jiangsu Province.

The minister in an address underscored the efforts of the TT government to promote and facilitate trade and investment with China and recognised the importance of 51 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Wei reiterated the strong relationship between the two countries and the desire to further reinforce the economic and cultural ties at the provincial level.

“Jiangsu has the highest GDP per capita and the second-highest GDP of Chinese provinces after Guangdong,” the release said.

“In December 2024, Jiangsu province was third in total exports from China and fourth in total imports into China.”

The release said the exports from the province are largely technology-based and includes lithium-ion batteries.