Jaydon Diaz, Aripo's moko jumbie

Jaydon Diaz,12, left, with other moko jumbies in Kaisokah Valencia for Kiddies Carnival, Queen's Park Savannah on March 1. - Photos by Angelo Marcelle

What started off as a school project by his social studies teacher, quickly turned into a passion for 12-year-old Jaydon Diaz, as he has taken the traditional Carnival character – the moko jumbie – and turned it into his favourite activity.

"I like it very much because I am very talented in it," he said.

This February marked one year since Diaz became a moko jumbie, and he has no plans of quitting soon.

He fell in love with the character owing to its costuming, the height and the skill required to be successful.

Diaz has also learned some tricks in his year-long journey and highlighted some of his favourites.

>

"I like doing the leaning back and the chook out foot."

While he performs those daredevil stunts, his mother and grandmother often find their hearts struggling to handle the sight.

Through this, they have both supported his journey from the start.

His mother, Myar Valentine, knowing her son had to portray the character, was determined to help him succeed and took a proactive approach.

"I searched on Tik Tok and other social media for stilt walking and I found Kaiso Kah Valencia and messaged Joshua (La Morelle) and asked him to help my son.

"I brought him, he did two sessions and he started to walk very easily."

She said her son quickly learnt the skill of stilt walking, and La Morelle lent him a pair of stilts to portray the character in school, which turned out to be successful.

"The following weekend he wanted to come back to the training. After that, he never stopped."

>

Asked if the thought of falling has scared him or made him reconsider his choice, Diaz said, "When you fall, it feels like you falling on a cloth. It does hurt for a while, but that does go away."

Valentine said she was unsuccessful in getting him to join sports like cricket and football but was happy her son found something that he could be productive with.

The standard five Aripo RC Primary School student, who also lives in that community, is supported by his family.

Both his mother and grandmother were at his training when Newsday Kids visited the Eastern sawmill carpark on February 25.

His grandmother, Michelle Sanchez Valentine, said the entire family was involved in Diaz's life.

"Aripo doesn't have steady transport. Someone is always here or picks him up.

"Once he wants this, we will always be there. Everybody is behind him with this."

Valentine urged parents to support their children in their hobbies.

"Parents should be involved and push their child in things they like so they won't be idle and have time to do anything unproductive."

>

Diaz advised others who are his age or younger to try being a moko jumbie as it is a "wonderful feeling."

On Carnival Sunday during Kiddies Carnival in Arima, Diaz places 3rd in the Junior King category as he portrayed Calypso Spirit.