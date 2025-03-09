D'Abadie man charged with murder, attempted murder

- File photo

A D’Abadie man has been charged with the murder of Lennox Williams and attempted murder of another man, both of which occurred on March 3.

Marlon Quashie, 46, a security guard, was charged with the offences when he appeared before Master Whitney Franklin, at the South Court C, on March 7.

The sufficiency hearing date has been set for September 16.

Williams, 64, of San Fernando and another man were found with stab wounds on March 3, after they were allegedly attacked by a lone assailant wielding a knife. They were taken to hospital for treatment, where Williams died.

Quashie was arrested in connection with the incident a short time later.

>

Investigations were spearheaded by Supt Steve Persad and supervised by ASP Anil Maharaj, both of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), region three.

Quashie was charged with the offences by Cpl Griffith, also of HBI region three, on March 6, following advice received from acting Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Sabrina Dougdeen-Jaglal on that same date.