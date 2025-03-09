Concept Coaching set to kick off Under-9, Under-11 Super League

Concept Coaching Football Academy celebrate second place in the 2023 Under-8 Super League with organiser and coach Roger Smith (top right) -

DAVID SCARLETT

CONCEPT Coaching is set to host its second major grassroots football tournament for the year with their highly anticipated Under-9 and Under-11 Super League, which kicks off on March 9.

The organisation has held over 30 events since 2018 in support of early learning and development of young footballers.

Following a one-day competition for the Under-7, Under-9, Under-11 and Under-13 age groups at the Arima Velodrome on January 26, the organisation now embarks on a longer round-robin format scheduled to run for approximately two months from March 9 to May 4.

The Super League would be Concept Coaching’s third annual edition of this format.

It will consist of 24 teams (ten in the Under-9 age group; 12 in the Under-11 age group). The participating teams hail from Arima to Port-of-Spain.

The competition is designed to target grassroots player development and provide competitive action for young players.

This year, the nation’s premier youth tournament, the Republic Bank Youth League (RBYL), only offers competitive football to players within the U-14, U-17 and U-20 age groups.

Managing Director of Concept Coaching, Roger Smith, always saw a need to provide competitions for grassroots players who are not yet at the age to compete in the RBYL.

In an interview with Newsday, Smith said, “(I want to) bring something meaningful to grassroots football because of the great neglect for planning. In a few years, the (players) Under-eight and Under-ten will be the 14 and 16-year-olds (playing at secondary and national levels).

“(It is necessary for them) to have experience at the lower age groups so when the transition is made (from grassroots football to youth football), they would have some level of experience (and development) knowing the basics – passing, technical skills, etc. They will be better equipped to transition into the Form One League and the Under-14 level.”

This year’s tournament differs from previous competitions as it welcomes both boys and girls to compete together. However, the girls have an allowance of being one year older in the respective age groups.

Concept Coaching has hosted girls’ tournaments in previous years, but Smith said that not enough teams have shown interest in competition, so far, this year. To make provisions for girls to still have a platform to play, he allowed them to partake in the boys’ tournaments.

Smith also said that grassroots coaches are beginning to buy into his vision, now more than before, as they are seeing and understanding the significance of grassroots development, and they are willing to support the Concept Coaching tournaments to help their players benefit from the experiences.

He assured that all clubs and academies in the Super League have completed the necessary safeguarding requirements mandated by the TT Football Association (TTFA) and received their TTFA Safeguarding licenses ahead of the competition’s start date.

Matchday one of the Super League kicks off at the D’Abadie Recreation Ground on March 9.

Trendsetter Hawks are the current double defending champions having won both age groups in the previous competition in 2024. Their Under-9 team will begin their campaign against World Class Soccer Clinic at 10 am and the U-11s will battle Ultimate Unisons at 12 pm.

Concept Coaching’s football academy will also be in action alongside clubs and academies such as Pro Series, Blast Youth Academy and Maloney RF FC.

CONCEPT COACHING SUPER LEAGUE

FIXTURES – MATCHDAY ONE

UNDER 9 DIVISION

Round 1

9:00 am – Concept Coaching vs Pro Series

9:30 am – Creek SSC vs Maloney RF

10:00 am – Trendsetter Hawks vs World Class Soccer

10:30 am – Ultimate Unisons vs Project Pro

11:00 am – Blast Youth Academy vs THFB

Round 2

11:30 am – Creek SSC vs Concept Coaching

12:00 pm – World Class Soccer Clinic vs Maloney RF

12:30 pm – Pro Series vs Trendsetter Hawks

1:00 pm – Trendsetter Hawks Foreign Base vs Ultimate Unisons

1:30 pm – Project Pro vs Blast Youth Academy

UNDER 11 DIVISION

Round 1

10:00 am – Concept Coaching vs Pro Series

10:40 am – Creek SSC vs Maloney RF

11:20 am – Trendsetter Hawks vs Football Factory

12:00 pm – Ultimate Unisons vs World Class Soccer Clinic

12:40 pm – Blast Youth Academy vs Trendsetter Hawks Foreign Base

Round 2

1:20 pm – Creek SSC vs Concept Coaching

2:00 pm – Football Factory vs Maloney RF

2:40 pm – Maloney RF vs Trendsetter Hawks

3:20 pm – Trendsetter Hawks Foreign Base vs Ultimate Unisons

4:00 pm – World Class Soccer Clinic vs Blast Youth Academy