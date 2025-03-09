Car thieves held in South; man arrested for wounding

- File photo

FOUR suspects were arrested in the Southern Division over the weekend in connection with various offences.

In the Barrackpore disrict, officers arrested a 37-year-old man, for wounding against a male victim, which allegedly occurred on February 26.

The suspect is expected to be charged with attempted murder and appear in court this week.

Meanwhile, an anti-crime operation was conducted in the Marabella district between 5 pm and 9 pm, on March 8, by the Southern Division Task Force.

During the exercise, a white Nissan AD Wagon which had been reported stolen from the Central Division on February 25, 2025, and a white Nissan Navara which was also reported stolen, were recovered.

Three suspects, 18 to 34, all of the Southern Division, were arrested.

Investigations are ongoing.