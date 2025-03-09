C3 business owner robbed, shot in carpark

The San Fernando General Hospital. - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

A Chinese national and C3 Shopping Centre business owner was shot in the mall's carpark and relieved of $230,000 and his vehicle on the night of March 8.

Police said Shi Yyan, who lives in La Romaine, was walking to his white Toyota Hiace in the mall's carpark when he was approached by two men who announced a robbery.

Yyan handed over the money, which he told investigators was from the day's sales and rent he collected from other properties, to the men who also took his keys. One of the assailants then shot Yyan in his chest before jumping into his panel van and escaping.

PC Pitt and Rivers of the St Madeleine police station responded to the incident. Yyan was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital and was warded in stable condition.

Police later found the van abandoned in Gasparillo.

Enquiries are continuing.

Yyan owns the Soft Steps shoe store, which according to the mall's Instagram page, opened in December 2024.