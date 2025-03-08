WASA CEO: Conserve water as rainfall scarce

WASA CEO Keithroy Halliday, left, chats with directors Anand Jaggernath, Shaira Ali and Sharon Bailey at the Caroni Water Treatment Plant, Golden Grove Road, Piarco on March 8. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers

WATER and Sewerage Authority (WASA) CEO Keithroy Halliday says even though three of the four reservoirs in Trinidad and Tobago are currently above their long-term average, he was urging the public to conserve water as decreased rainfall has led to a decline in water levels.

Halliday spoke at a press conference at the Caroni Water Treatment Plant in Piarco on March 8.

"As the dry season advances, there is reduced rainfall. It is no different from what we have been experiencing in the past.

"We are committed to ensuring that you are aware of what WASA is doing to mitigate and to manage the water supply going forward."

WASA said the Hillsborough Reservoir currently stands at 94.7 per cent, largely above its long-term average of 77.8 per cent.

The Hollis Reservoir is currently at 77.8 per cent, near its long-term average of 76.69 per cent, while the Navet Reservoir is at 76.05 per cent, also slightly above its long-term average of 74.57 per cent.

At present, the Arena Dam is currently at 74 per cent, ten per cent below its long-term average of 84.30 per cent.

WASA said it was prepared to manage the country's water supply effectively.

"Our teams are actively monitoring reservoir levels, optimising distribution systems, and implementing contingency measures to mitigate the impact of prolonged dry spells," Halliday said.

Sharon Bailey, director of Water Management Services (Central), said proactive measures would be implemented shortly in response to supply challenges in various parts of Central.

"We have some projects coming on stream in the near future. We have two additional water wells that we expect to get started soon to bring some relief in Central.

"We also have the aged pipeline replacement project which is due to start soon in Freeport. That will significantly reduce our leaks and non-revenue water."

Halliday echoed similar sentiments on a nationwide basis.

He said while the reservoirs are on par, WASA would update the public on possible changes in the future.

"Whether (that) it is scheduling, or possible reductions for managing our water supply. For the moment, we are satisfied that everything is under control."

WASA has also been active on social media, sharing tips with the public on how to conserve water.

In recent posts they advised the public to; collect rainwater for gardening or outdoor cleaning, install water-efficient appliances like toilets, washing machines and dishwashers that have water-saving features and take five-minute showers.

Around this period last year, WASA banned the use of hosepipes, sprinklers, fountains and any similar apparatus for watering private gardens and washing private cars.

The ban was expected to be lifted on June 30 but was extended into July.