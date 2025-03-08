UNC picks ex-PNM official as La Horquetta/Talparo candidate

In his handout photo, UNC candidate Phillip Watts is congratulated by the party's political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar. Watts, a former PNM consitituency executive chairman for La Horquetta/Talparo, was selected as the UNC's candidate for the same seat. - Photo courtesy UNC

THE UNC has announced businessman Philip Watts as its candidate for the La Horquetta/Talparo seat in the upcoming 2025 general elections.

A release from UNC on March 7 said Watts has 23 years of experience in business, project management, and politics.

He is the former chairman of the PNM's constituency executive for La Horquetta/Talparo. The PNM's Foster Cummings is the current member of parliament. UNC deputy political leader Jearlean John was the party's previous pick for the seat.

According to the release, Watts specialises in strategic planning and management and has successfully driven growth and development in various business and political endeavours, locally and abroad.

“Phillip is passionate about community and youth development and has dedicated years to being a leader in the innovation of impactful initiatives that empower individuals and strengthen communities.

“His expertise in navigating complex corporate and political landscapes makes him a dynamic and results-driven professional committed to excellent and positive change,” the release said.

John said since last October that she had no plans to contest the seat. In a phone conversation on March 7, she expressed full confidence in Watts' ability to turn the marginal seat yellow.

“I remained the coordinator for the seat and I felt very positive that we were going to win the seat. Mr Watts presented himself and I felt he was the better option. He is close to the ground, he knows the constituency inside out, and he is a great tactician. We have been working together for a while and he was able to bring in some parts of the constituency that he felt was resistant.

“I have 100 per cent confidence in him,” John said.

Watts expressed gratitude to UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, the screening committee, John and constituency executive chairman Ryan Rampersad for the opportunity to serve. He promised to deliver on the confidence that the UNC has given him.

He said the constituency which is split into urban and rural areas was plagued with several issues including a lack of opportunities in the urban area and rampant infrastructural issues in the rural areas.

He said one of his focuses for the campaign and for the development of the constituency was to appeal to youth, consult with them and provide training and opportunities.

“We will try to reach out to the youth first. One of the biggest issues in the constituency is the lack of employment and training for the youth in the constituency.

“I would like to meet with the youth, hear from them, hear what they are interested in and advise them and give guidance.

“After consultation with them, we will try to provide training in things they will be interested in. We don’t want to push things on the youth that they don’t want or you will find that the government will be spending money on training for the youth and they drop out of the course because they were not really interested.”