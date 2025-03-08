UNC mulls legal options over Young's appointment

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar. -

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said the UNC is considering its legal options over the pending ascension of Energy Minister Stuart Young to become TT's next prime minister to replace Dr Rowley upon his retirement from politics, replying by WhatsApp to queries from Newsday.

She also suggested that ultimately PNM MPs were empowered to rebel against the choice of Young as PM.

Asked if the UNC has any plan for legal action to try to block Young being named as PM, she said, "The UNC is looking at the legal options."

The Opposition Leader said there was no guarantee that PNM MPs would follow Rowley's instructions after he resigns.

Persad-Bissessar said, "Nothing is stopping them from sending a letter to the President the next day revoking their support for Young."

She alleged, "Rowley has insulted the PNM membership by taking away their rights to elect their leader.

"That is the highest level of wickedness and ingratitude after they gave him over 40 years of support."

The TT Constitution (76(1)) says, "Where there is occasion for the appointment of a Prime Minister, the President shall appoint as Prime Minister –

(a) a member of the House of Representatives who is the Leader in that House of the party which commands the support of the majority of members of that House; or

(b) where it appears to him that that party does not have an undisputed leader in that House or that no party commands the support of such a majority, the member of the House of Representatives who, in his judgment, is most likely to command the support of the majority of members of that House, and who is willing to accept the office of Prime Minister."