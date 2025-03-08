Two murders raise toll to 68

Police are investigating two murders in Morvant and Sangre Grande, which occurred on March 6.

In the first incident in Morvant, police said Shaquille Prosper, a bartender from Cedar Street, Morvant, was in Never Dirty when gunshots rang out.

Residents later found the 30-year-old dead in his car.

An anonymous call was made to the Morvant Police Station about the shooting.

Police found Prosper slumped over in the driver’s seat of an orange Nissan Almera. The car had crashed into a gate on the eastern side of the road.

Police are working on the theory that the incident may be gang-related.

In Sangre Grande, police said Dwight Badall, 40, from Graham Trace Foster Road, Sangre Grande, was liming with a relative when a lone gunman approached them.

The gunman shot Badall several times before escaping in a silver Nissan Almera.

Police enquires led them to CCTV footage of the incident. The footage showed a man wearing a red short pants, with his face covered by a blue cloth, ran up to Badall and shot him several times.

When Badall fell to the ground, the gunman shot him a few more times before escaping.

Police did not reveal a motive behind this incident.

Police said the murder toll for the year now stands at 68, as compared to 100 for the same period last year.