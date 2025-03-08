Trade Minister meets with Ghanian delegation

Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon, centre, accompanied by a delegation of Ghanaian officials at the Ministry’s headquarters in Nicholas Towers, Port of Spain. At left, is Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Trade and Industry Randall Karim and to the minister’s right is President of the TT Manufacturers’ Association Roger Roach. - Photo courtesy Ministry of Trade

A 13-member Ghanian delegation met with Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon at the Ministry’s office at Nicholas Towers on March 7.

A release from the ministry said the courtesy call included the Trinidad and Tobago honorary consul to Ghana Hilton John Mitchell along with leaders in finance, business and industry.

The release said the minister was pleased with the growing positive relationship between both countries.

She underscored TT’s interest in enhancing trade, business investment and travel ties with the African nation.

“We recognise our shared history, connections and similarities,” Gopee-Scoon said.

“Once we get the connectivity issue addressed we expect you will be here several times a year. We are an open door and we want to continue doing business with you.”

The release highlighted TT and Ghana’s positive trading relationship, which has progressed over the past decade.

“TT’s top exports to Ghana for 2022 included both energy and non-energy products, such as liquefied butanes, mechanical appliances and medium oils. Its top exports in 2023 included non-energy products such as parts for electrical meters, surveying instruments and other machinery equipment, clothing and flour and meal products of cassava,” the release said.

It added that TT’s top imports from Ghana, in 2022, included mostly non-energy products including cocoa butter, special garments and vulcanised rubber. In 2023, top imports included male and female garments, textiles, musical instruments, basketwork and make-up preparations.