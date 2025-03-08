Trade, investment framework – Trump 2.0

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump’s return to the White House has sent shock waves through global trade. Within his first month, he has imposed aggressive tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, China, and the European Union, pressured trading partners to renegotiate deals, and reinforced his "America First" agenda.

Mexico has deployed military forces at its border to avoid fresh trade penalties. Canada and the EU are preparing retaliatory tariffs, while US manufacturers and farmers struggle with rising costs. Major corporations such as Diageo and Mattel are restructuring supply chains to adjust to these uncertainties.

For TT, this moment presents both risks and opportunities. While other nations face trade conflicts, we have a chance to position ourselves as a key partner to the US – aligning with US interests while securing long-term economic growth. However, this requires immediate, strategic government action.

Strategic advantages in a US partnership

Foreign policy must be guided by national interest, not relationships. We must clearly define what is valuable to the Trump administration and ensure TT is indispensable to US economic and foreign policy goals.

1. Geographic location: A gateway to the Americas

TT is positioned as a regional logistics hub for goods moving between the US, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

If the US invests in our ports, free zones, and logistics infrastructure, we can help American firms lower costs while securing our role in their supply chains.

We should negotiate:

* A bilateral trade agreement making TT the preferred hub for US-Caribbean exports.

* Tax incentives for US logistics firms to establish operations in TT.

* Infrastructure investment agreements to expand our port facilities.

Our location provides a strategic advantage that aligns with US efforts to diversify supply chains. Strengthening these trade links will create economic growth and job opportunities in TT.

2. Energy security: Strengthening US industrial supply chains

TT is a critical LNG supplier, providing petrochemicals essential for US manufacturing and agriculture.

We must negotiate long-term purchase agreements that ensure American buyers prioritise TT energy.

Key negotiations:

* Joint ventures between TT’s energy sector and US firms.

* A US-TT energy security agreement to ensure continued investment.

* Direct US investment in downstream energy projects.

Energy stability is a priority for the US economy. Securing agreements that lock in TT as a reliable energy supplier will ensure mutual economic benefits.

3. TT as Washington’s key regional partner

As Caricom’s most industrialised nation, TT should reassert its leadership. The US needs reliable Caribbean allies to counterbalance China and Venezuela ­– we must step up.

Key steps:

* Establish a US-TT economic partnership where we act as a regional co-ordinator for US interests.

* Secure increased US development funding for Caribbean infrastructure projects.

* Ensure TT plays a central role in US-Caribbean trade negotiations.

By strengthening diplomatic ties with Washington, we can ensure that TT is the first point of contact for US interests in the region.

4. Nearshoring: Reducing US dependence on China and boosting local jobs

Trump’s stance on China means American firms need alternative production hubs closer to home. Instead of relying on China, US companies can move operations to TT, benefiting from a stable, tax-friendly environment.

This benefits both countries – TT gains jobs and investment, while the US builds more reliable supply chains.

We must push for:

* Special economic zones for US manufacturers relocating from China.

* Tax breaks for American companies setting up production in TT.

* Vocational training programmes, funded by US investment, to develop a skilled workforce.

* Strengthening trade links to make TT-manufactured goods more competitive in the US.

Nearshoring also presents an opportunity for high-value industries such as pharmaceuticals and technology manufacturing to establish operations in TT.

5. Security, border control: Aligning with US interests

Trump’s trade order priorities security and migration control. If we integrate ourselves into US-backed border security and anti-narcotics programmes we increase our leverage in economic negotiations.

We should negotiate:

* US funding for TT’s Coast Guard and border security.

* An intelligence-sharing agreement to combat regional drug trafficking.

* Preferential trade treatment as part of a security-economic partnership.

* Security co-operation with the US can also help address crime and border security challenges in TT.

Path forward: Strategic trade policy for TT

The global trading system is shifting. TT cannot afford to be passive. The Rowley administration must take decisive action to secure new trade and investment agreements.

Our government must:

* Engage with US trade negotiators to safeguard local industries.

* Leverage our geographic and Caricom influence to attract US investment.

* Position TT as a central hub for energy, logistics, and nearshoring.

This is not just about maintaining trade relationships – it’s about expanding our economic footprint and securing long-term investment.

Conclusion: TT must seize this opportunity

As shadow minister of trade and industry, I call on the government to immediately pursue a strategic trade and investment framework with the US – one that protects our economic future while ensuring we remain a key partner in Washington’s foreign and economic policies.

While India and China remain important trade partners and opportunities lie there as well, that is a discussion for another time.

If we do not claim this space, another country will.

Rushton Paray is the MP for Mayaro and the shadow minister of trade and industry