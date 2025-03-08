The unpredictability of Trump's White House

THE EDITOR: The unpredictability of Donald Trump’s White House is both its defining trait and its most destabilising force.

From day one Trump’s brash, erratic leadership left allies, adversaries, and Americans struggling to decipher his true intentions.

For him, unpredictability isn’t accidental – it is a deliberate strategy honed through decades in New York real estate and reality TV.

Consider his approach to trade. One day Trump accused Canada of failing to stop fentanyl trafficking – despite minimal evidence.

Then, following a backlash from the stock market, he froze auto tariffs after imposing broad tariffs on Canadian steel.

His constant pivoting keeps allies like Canada guessing: was this strategic chaos or impulsive decision-making?

Trump’s erratic methods extend to NATO. While he criticised allies for underfunding defence, his pressure has spurred unprecedented spending increases – something previous presidents had long demanded.

This paradox typifies Trump’s leadership: is this chaos calculated or simply chaos for its own sake?

To Trump, disorder is power. He thrives on spectacle, using outlandish demands and sudden shifts to unbalance opponents.

While this worked in real estate, it is creating uncertainty in global politics.

Allies like Canada and Mexico, accustomed to stable US leadership, are left navigating threats, tariffs, and reversals.

This volatility carries costs. Allies have hedged their bets by fortifying their ties abroad, investors are seeking stability abroad, and businesses are grappling with unpredictable tariffs.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has even hinted at exploring alternative trade partners, reflecting how Trump’s volatility is reshaping alliances.

Critics warn this behaviour risks diminishing US global influence, creating openings for adversaries like Russia and China to expand.

For supporters, Trump’s chaos is his appeal – a break from stale political norms. But for allies like Canada, it is unsustainable.

The frustration was expressed by Ontario Premier Doug Ford: "All this gives us is uncertainty again. There is one person causing that problem: President Trump.”

The Trump administration is a case study of opposites. Trump’s presidency has forced the world to adapt to a new, unstable US leadership.

Whether this chaos is by design or default, its impact will reverberate for years.

He aims to project strength, but often fosters division; he seeks US dominance, but he sometimes undermines its alliances.

His legacy may be defined by the chaos he has cultivated – a force that has left the world recalibrating and America’s role as a stabilising power in doubt.

Whether it is intentional or simply unorthodox leadership is a question for history.

KENNY PERSAD

via e-mail

