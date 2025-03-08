THA education secretary urges students to aim for leadership

From left, Renee Atwell, founder of Girls of Impact TT, Assemblyman Joel Sampson, Secretary of Community Development, Youth Development and Sport, Assemblyman Zorisha Hackett, Secretary for Education, Research and Technology and Keigon Denoon, Programme Administrator, YES Programme, are flanked by young girls representing various high schools in Tobago at the International Women’s Day symposium on March 7. - Photo courtesy THA

THA SECRETARY of Education, Research and Technology Zorisha Hackett has urged young women to resist societal structures that limit their potential to excel.

She was addressing a symposium to commemorate International Women’s Day at the Division of Community Development, Youth Development and Sport, Glen Road Scarborough, Tobago, on March 7.

International Women’s Day is observed globally on March 8. This year’s theme is Accelerate Action.

The symposium, titled Action For Her Future, attracted about 200 students from several secondary schools across the island. It was a collaboration between Girls of Impact TT and the Youth Energised for Success (YES) programme.

Sessions were held on building self-confidence, leadership goal-setting and financial literacy.

Alluding to the theme, Hackett told the students that their future will be shaped by the choices they make, the courage they embrace and the opportunities they create for themselves and others.

“Each of you, young ladies in this room carry with you a brilliance that this world definitely needs. Yet too often society tries to define your and our potential, set limits to our dreams and tell us what is appropriate for women to achieve,” she said.

“But I need you to know that your aspirations, our aspirations are valid and powerful and our presence as women is necessary. We women are not here to simply fit in. No, we are here to lead.”

Hackett said the current THA administration was a case in point.

She said for the first time in the island’s history, the THA has five female secretaries in its nine-member executive council.

It includes Tobago’s first female Secretary of Finance (Petal Ann Roberts) and first head of the Division of Food Security, Natural Resources, the Environment and Sustainable Development (Nathisha Charles-Pantin).

Hackett added the island also has a female chief administrator.

She urged the girls to take their rightful place in the society.

“Do not apologise for your brilliance when you are in a room such as this one.”

Hackett also told them to speak with conviction and to lift one-another as they advance in their respective careers “because success means very little if we do not create pathways for others to rise alongside us.”

She vowed to continue to fight for a system that equips them with the tools to define their success.

Reflecting on the global theme, Chief Administrator Denise Toby-Quashie said while there has been some progress toward gender equality, the process was still too slow.

“At the current rate, it could take over 130 years to close the gender gap. This is five generations too long. We simply cannot just wait,” she said.

“Too many women are still held back, not because they lack the talent, skill or the drive but because of systematic barriers, outdated structures and unconscious biases that persist in every sector of our society.”

Toby-Quashie said as chief administrator, she will commit to “breaking those barriers and accelerating real, lasting change.”

She added, “We know that change doesn’t happen by talking about it. It happens by doing. It happens by making conscious choices, bold policies and strategic investments that uplift women and empower every young person.”

Toby-Quashie said the THA continues to expand access to education and skills training so that women and girls can thrive in careers of the future, including business, finance and leadership.

“We are investing in women-led businesses because when women succeed, families, communities and entire economies prosper.”

The assembly, she said, was also strengthening its mentorship and leadership programmes to ensure that young women have the support, guidance and opportunities they need to excel.

She added the assembly was also creating safer spaces for women and girls “because no one should have to fight for dignity, respect or security in their own communities.”

Joel Sampson, Secretary of Community Development, Youth Development and Sport, said Tobagonian women have been making strides in various fields for generations.

He listed veteran entertainer Calypso Rose, former Tobago MP Pamela Nicholson, former independent senators Dr Eastlyn Mc Kenzie and Annette Nicholson-Alfred and athletes Kelly-Ann Baptiste and Semoy Hackett as examples.

“Tobago women have always been about action, from the days of our great grandmothers, who worked the land, ran businesses and held families together to the powerful women making waves today.”

Nowadays, he said, Tobago women are flying planes, heading construction sites, leading sports teams and are involved in every sector of the island’s development.

YES programme director Keigon Denoon; Girls of Impact founder Renee Atwell; and Tobago coordinator Trichelle Frank, also spoke.