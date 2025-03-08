South win Under-15 cricket classic by 63 runs

South were crowned winners of the Under-15 North/South Classic. PHOTO COURTESY TT CRICKET BOARD -

A five-wicket haul and man of the match performance from North’s Sanjiv Bachu was not enough, as South emerged victorious by 63 runs over their opponents in the North/South Under-15 Classic, played at the National Cricket Centre in Couva on March 7.

North’s captain Kaiden Pollard won the toss and chose to field first. South were bowled out for 165 in 37.4 overs.

Jayden Sadaphal top scored with 30 runs. His 41-ball stay at the crease included five fours.

He was well supported by opener Jordan Julien who made 25 and Joshua Joseph who made 19.

Bachu was the chief destroyer of South’s innings, as he took five wickets for 24 runs in 7.4 overs. In support, Brandon Ramdoo and Samir Boodoo took two wickets each.

>

In reply, North’s top order crumbled. They were 26/6 after 9.5 overs.

Skipper Pollard walked in and restored some hope. He and Larell Guiseppi put on a 39-run partnership, taking the team from 26 to 65 runs, before Pollard was out, caught.

Guiseppi top scored with 24, while Pollard made 23.

Giovanni McKnight took three wickets for ten runs in five overs. He was well supported by Samuel Stewart and Reyad Jerome who took two wickets each.

At the end of the match Bachu was awarded the man of the match and best bowler, while Sadaphal was the best batsman.

South’s captain Zion Phillip was the best fieldsman in the game.

Summarised scores:

SOUTH 165 (37.4 overs) (Jayden Sadaphal 30, Jordan Julien 25, Joshua Joseph 19; Sanjiv Bachu 5/24, Samir Boodoo 2/32, Brandon Ramdoo 2/33) vs

NORTH: 102 (35.2 overs) (Larell Guiseppi 24, Kaiden Pollard 23; Giovanni McKnight 3/10, Reyad Jerome 2/8, Samuel Stewart 2/16).

SOUTH won by 63 runs.